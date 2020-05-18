First LG Velvet unboxing video shows it was meant to be released as the G9

If you have been harboring doubts that LG changed tack in the last minute, and decided to replace its G-series title with tailored naming schemes, the first LG Velvet unboxing video below will put those doubts to rest.









The LG G9 will launch as the LG Velvet





LG Velvet (LG G9) specs list:



Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4300mAh

Besides the beautiful "raindrop" camera arrangement, we also get to see the white and grey color versions, and the teardrop notch housing the front camera. Thanks to this latest reveal, we now know every main hardware component hiding inside this pretty body.

As you can see at 0:12 in the video, what's actually written as a model number on the LG Velvet box is LG-G900N, indicating that LG is keeping the G-series alive as internal codenames only with the user-facing new "raindrop" design getting a brand new name. Rumored to be priced much lower than the V60 in the US, and still offer 5G connectivity, the LG Velvet has every chance to become a hit when it launches stateside.



