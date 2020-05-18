LG Android

First LG Velvet unboxing video shows it was meant to be released as the G9

May 18, 2020
If you have been harboring doubts that LG changed tack in the last minute, and decided to replace its G-series title with tailored naming schemes, the first LG Velvet unboxing video below will put those doubts to rest.

A bunch of teasers, leaks and even a semi-official announcement already previewed the LG Velvet specs and the new "raindrop" rear-facing camera with three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically in descending order by size and a "symmetrical, flowing form factor" described as "both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch."

According to LG, the "velvet" naming was chosen to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness," hinting at both glass body and some sort of a soft-touch material. Well, the LG Velvet has already received the hands-on design review in Korea, and has been posted in real pictures for the first time with shiny finishes only. Take a look at the final LG Velvet design.

The LG G9 will launch as the LG Velvet


Besides the beautiful "raindrop" camera arrangement, we also get to see the white and grey color versions, and the teardrop notch housing the front camera. Thanks to this latest reveal, we now know every main hardware component hiding inside this pretty body.

LG Velvet (LG G9) specs list:

  • Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh

As you can see at 0:12 in the video, what's actually written as a model number on the LG Velvet box is LG-G900N, indicating that LG is keeping the G-series alive as internal codenames only with the user-facing new "raindrop" design getting a brand new name. Rumored to be priced much lower than the V60 in the US, and still offer 5G connectivity, the LG Velvet has every chance to become a hit when it launches stateside.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

