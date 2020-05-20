How LG made Velvet the prettiest 5G midranger around

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung LG Android

Daniel Petrov
May 20, 2020
Instead of releasing a predictable G9 flagship, LG took the thornier road, and thoroughly revamped not only the naming concept of its spring line, but also its looks. Instead of uninspiring G-series numbers that rarely proved a hit with consumers, the company now has a new Velvet phone with the name reflecting its individuality.

Chief among the telltale signs of a different design concept is the "raindrop" camera arrangement on the back of the LG Velvet, and it's precisely the inspiration for this new approach that the chief LG designer recently sat and talked about.

It was led by the desire to break with the "uniform design" flow these days, said Kim Young Ho, an executive at LG’s design lab for its mobile business. Here's what he had to say about how the idea for the LG Velvet outer appearance was reached:

We wanted Velvet to become a fashion item rather than a gadget. We surveyed a thousand people in both South Korea and US, respectively; they told use that design was the most important in their selection of a smartphone... and wanted the main camera to feel like a DSLR, while giving the secondary camera a certain mysticism.

The result? Well, a rather unorthodox look from the back, and something that immediately attracts attention in the world of giant camera island abominations (looking at you, S20 Ultra). The raindrop/teardrop/dewdrop shape of the camera is additionally emphasized by flushing two out of the three lenses with the rear surface. Again, unlike those ugly protrusions we see left and right these days.

The camera is not the only signature design piece, though, as LG will offer the Velvet in a variety of cool new finishes, and those are able to look very different from different viewing angles.


According to Kim, "we stack hundreds of nanometer-thin films made with different materials and refractive indexes. These different materials reflect light in varied ways that produce the colorfulness of the cover."

LG Velvet preorder price and specs


Given that LG used US and Korean focus groups when mulling the Velvet's design, it's safe to assume that it will be launched in at least these two countries. In fact, it is already on preorder for the equivalent of $730 in local currency and will probably cost slightly less stateside, as these things go.

LG Velvet specs list:

  • Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh

