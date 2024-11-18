Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a spicy doorbuster promo at Lenovo, which shaved 24% off the Tab Plus. To our surprise, the bargain is still live today, letting you get the Android tablet with exceptional sound for just $244.79. So, if you missed the first chance to take advantage (and don't wish to wait for Black Friday), now's the perfect time to upgrade your tablet game for less.

Save 24% on the Lenovo Tab Plus

If you missed it, the Lenovo Store has been hosting a doorbuster promo on its Tab Plus for a couple of weeks. The bargain is still available in the final days before Black Friday, saving you $75 on the tablet with exceptional audio. In other words, now's a great time to get this entertainment device with Android 14 out of the box without breaking the bank.
$75 off (24%)
$244 79
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo

In case you're wondering, this is by far the best offer we've come across. Even now, you won't find a better price for this 256GB puppy with eight JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos. At 24% off, the model is clearly one of the best sub-$300 tablets money can buy before the Black Friday event, so be sure to check it out.

If you need a slate for casual video streaming and light productivity, the Tab Plus is what you need. This puppy offers vivid colors and crisp 2K resolution, making it a joy to look at. The 11.5-inch tablet features a built-in kickstand for extra convenience, too.

In case you're not that much into TV watching, the slate supports desktop mode and lets you run some games, albeit at more modest settings. That's to say, the MediaTek Helio G99 chip handles everyday stuff just fine, but you won't get lots of horsepower out of it for sure. Additionally, the model offers lots of on-screen time with its 8,600mAh battery and will receive OS updates until Android 16.

As you can see, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a perfect casual entertainment device. Its built-in kickstand and quality audio are what make it stand out, and its $319.99 standard price is more than acceptable. But now that it's 24% cheaper than usual, it becomes a no-brainer bargain. Keep in mind that the Lenovo Store promo has been going on for some time, so you might not have much more time to act.

