The hot new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger is already on sale at nice discounts





In the meantime, however, the Pro version has not only gone up for sale stateside, also scoring a nice little launch discount in both 4 and 6GB RAM configurations.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM $77 off (19%) $322 99 $399 99 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM $83 off (19%) $347 21 $429 99





Since the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 was never supposed to cost a fortune, these surprisingly early deals are making the 11.2-inch mid-ranger pretty much impossible to turn down for folks who can't afford any of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series powerhouses or even the Galaxy Tab S7 FE





At a little over 320 bucks and up, this hot new Android 12-running bad boy also undercuts Apple's "regular" 10.2-inch iPad (at least at its list price ) despite offering both a generous (by sub-$400 standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space and easy external expansion with the help of a microSD card slot.





Impressively (once again by budget-friendly standards), the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is guaranteed to not only "enjoy three years of security updates" but also receive both Android 13 and Android 14 upgrades... in due time.





Then you have a large 8,000mAh battery squeezed into a razor-thin 6.8mm body with a stylish dual-tone design and "glass-like" finish, and perhaps most importantly, a beautiful OLED display undoubtedly worthy of a higher price point with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, "up to" 120Hz refresh rate support, and other state-of-the-art technologies like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.





Not exactly a powerhouse (at least if you compare it with the best iPads available today), the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 can be purchased at the time of this writing with a decent 6 gigs of memory on deck at less than 350 bucks. Just keep in mind that you'll need to use the "EXTRA5" coupon code in your cart to lower the $399.99 and $429.99 list prices of the 4 and 6GB RAM variants to a measly $322.99 and $347.21 respectively.