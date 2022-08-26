Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch





That means several existing iPad models are likely to be officially discontinued in the near future, which also means killer clearance deals might be in the pipeline at various major US retailers.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors $50 off (15%) $279 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors $50 off (10%) $429 99 $479 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's probably not what we're looking at today, but whether or not Best Buy is aiming to clear its inventory of last year's 10.2-inch non-Pro and non-Air iPad, said mid-ranger can currently be had for 50 bucks less than usual in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations lacking cellular connectivity.









The affordable Apple A13 Bionic-powered 10.2-incher normally starts at $329.99, and after numerous nationwide promotions knocking the entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant down to $309 or $299, its price has finally fallen to a measly $279.99.





Best Buy has both silver and space gray color options in stock at the time of this writing at that new record low price while also charging $50 less than usual for 256 gig models available in the same two hues. That digital hoarder-friendly version of the iPad 9, however, has actually been on sale at a higher discount very recently , so if you can't make do with 64GB storage space (and no 4G LTE support), you should probably wait.



