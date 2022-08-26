 Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch - PhoneArena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Deals
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. 

That means several existing iPad models are likely to be officially discontinued in the near future, which also means killer clearance deals might be in the pipeline at various major US retailers.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$50 off (15%)
$279 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$50 off (10%)
$429 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's probably not what we're looking at today, but whether or not Best Buy is aiming to clear its inventory of last year's 10.2-inch non-Pro and non-Air iPad, said mid-ranger can currently be had for 50 bucks less than usual in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations lacking cellular connectivity.

While that may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, especially if we compare it with some of Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy's iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air (2020) price cuts of the last few months, the iPad (2021) is officially cheaper than ever before.

The affordable Apple A13 Bionic-powered 10.2-incher normally starts at $329.99, and after numerous nationwide promotions knocking the entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant down to $309 or $299, its price has finally fallen to a measly $279.99.

Best Buy has both silver and space gray color options in stock at the time of this writing at that new record low price while also charging $50 less than usual for 256 gig models available in the same two hues. That digital hoarder-friendly version of the iPad 9, however, has actually been on sale at a higher discount very recently, so if you can't make do with 64GB storage space (and no 4G LTE support), you should probably wait.

Waiting for the iPad 10, meanwhile, might not be wise if you're on a tight budget and feel like you can live with the aforementioned A13 Bionic chip, as the list of upgrades and design revisions is unlikely to knock your socks off.
