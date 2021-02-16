Lenovo's top iPad Pro 11 and Galaxy Tab S7 alternative is on sale at a decent discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Technically, that requires the use of a special promo code at checkout, but as far as we can tell, Lenovo's official US website will automatically apply the "P11FORPROS" e-coupon to your order as soon as you add the jumbo-sized tablet to your cart.
Although the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset makes it crystal clear right off the bat that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is no match for Apple's A12Z Bionic-powered iPad Pro 11 (2020) or Samsung's Snapdragon 865 Plus-based Galaxy Tab S7 in terms of raw speed, the rest of the specifications are pretty impressive... for a starting price of just $399.99.
The 11.5-inch OLED display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as relatively thin bezels, with four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers also making their crucial contribution to an undoubtedly premium entertainment experience. Speaking of premium things, it's definitely hard to argue with the aluminum unibody construction of a tablet that somehow manages to measure 5.8mm at its thinnest point while promising to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.