Android Tablets Deals Lenovo

Lenovo's top iPad Pro 11 and Galaxy Tab S7 alternative is on sale at a decent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 16, 2021, 1:32 PM
There aren't a lot of companies bold enough to compete with Apple in the high-end tablet arena nowadays, but if you find Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ flagships a little too rich for your blood, Lenovo has a couple of more than decent iPad Pro alternatives available at very reasonable prices that you might want to consider instead. 

While we continue to wait for the "regular" Tab P11 to go on sale at an insanely low $230 and up, the costlier and significantly faster Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is currently a lot cheaper than usual. Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor, the 11.5-inch Android 10 slate unveiled around six months ago can be had for as little as $399.99 at the time of this writing after a $100 discount.

Technically, that requires the use of a special promo code at checkout, but as far as we can tell, Lenovo's official US website will automatically apply the "P11FORPROS" e-coupon to your order as soon as you add the jumbo-sized tablet to your cart.

Four Benjamins will buy you an entry-level 4GB RAM variant, mind you, with the 6 gig configuration setting you back an extra 50 bucks and a special bundle including the latter model alongside both a Lenovo Active Pen and productivity-enhancing keyboard fetching an affordable $499.99 of its own.

Although the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset makes it crystal clear right off the bat that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is no match for Apple's A12Z Bionic-powered iPad Pro 11 (2020) or Samsung's Snapdragon 865 Plus-based Galaxy Tab S7 in terms of raw speed, the rest of the specifications are pretty impressive... for a starting price of just $399.99.

The 11.5-inch OLED display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as relatively thin bezels, with four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers also making their crucial contribution to an undoubtedly premium entertainment experience. Speaking of premium things, it's definitely hard to argue with the aluminum unibody construction of a tablet that somehow manages to measure 5.8mm at its thinnest point while promising to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

