Lenovo's top iPad Pro 11 and Galaxy Tab S7 alternative is on sale at a decent discount

While we continue to wait for the "regular" Tab P11 to go on sale at an insanely low $230 and up, the costlier and significantly faster Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is currently a lot cheaper than usual. Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor, the 11.5-inch Android 10 slate unveiled around six months ago can be had for as little as $399.99 at the time of this writing after a $100 discount.





Technically, that requires the use of a special promo code at checkout, but as far as we can tell, Lenovo's official US website will automatically apply the "P11FORPROS" e-coupon to your order as soon as you add the jumbo-sized tablet to your cart.





Four Benjamins will buy you an entry-level 4GB RAM variant, mind you, with the 6 gig configuration setting you back an extra 50 bucks and a special bundle including the latter model alongside both a Lenovo Active Pen and productivity-enhancing keyboard fetching an affordable $499.99 of its own.





Although the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset makes it crystal clear right off the bat that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is no match for Apple's A12Z Bionic-powered iPad Pro 11 (2020) or Samsung's Snapdragon 865 Plus-based Galaxy Tab S7 in terms of raw speed, the rest of the specifications are pretty impressive... for a starting price of just $399.99.





The 11.5-inch OLED display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as relatively thin bezels, with four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers also making their crucial contribution to an undoubtedly premium entertainment experience. Speaking of premium things, it's definitely hard to argue with the aluminum unibody construction of a tablet that somehow manages to measure 5.8mm at its thinnest point while promising to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.



