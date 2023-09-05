Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Snatch the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with Pen and Keyboard for 25% less at Amazon

Deals
Snatch the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with Pen and Keyboard for 25% less at Amazon
On the lookout for a fantastic Android tablet? You’re probably wondering which Samsung slate to choose. But why not consider a budget alternative like the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) instead? Right now, this tablet comes with its compatible keyboard and tablet for under $280, which makes it 25% cheaper than usual at Amazon.

This 11.5-inch tablet can typically set you back some $369.99 when sold alongside the Keyboard and Pen. Now, that’s not an unbearable price per se. After all, alternatives like the Microsoft Surface Go 3 are older, more expensive, and cost a lot extra when you bundle them together with their compatible accessories.

Then again, the markdown of 25% is what makes this Lenovo device a noteworthy option at the moment. And the best part is Amazon isn’t making you bend over backward to take advantage of the incredible savings opportunity. We’ll just say it this way: the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) bundle provides good value for money and can make a great addition to any tech collection.

Certainly not as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the tablet is perfect for those who want an everyday device to make their binge-watching sessions unforgettable. With its four speakers with Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo sound and 2K display resolution, the tablet will immerse you completely in your favorite movies and TV series.

Lenovo equipped it with a powerful Octa-core chipset, complementing the processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The device runs on Android 12 out of the box, features a front and rear camera, and sports a long battery life.

With its MediaTek processor, the 7,700mAh battery, the microSD card slot, and the productivity mode, the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) hardly has the specs to give the best tablets a run for their money. But its unbeatable price lands it right in the spotlight when you need a budget device with all its compatible accessories.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a budget Android tablet that comes with a Pen and a Keyboard, we suggest you consider the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen.)

