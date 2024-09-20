The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 continues to sell like hot cakes for 27% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wondering how to make your free time at home more fun without paying top dollar? With a budget tablet, of course! We're not talking something in the $200-$300 range, either. Even something as affordable as the Lenovo Tab M9 can serve you well with your day-to-day entertainment needs. Oh, did we say this affordable tablet continues to sell for 27% off at Amazon in a cool Folio Case bundle? Well, it does!
Does this promo sound familiar? Of course it does, as we've told you about it before. That doesn't mean you should neglect this chance to save now, though. True, this slate is nothing as premium as the best Android tablets, but it's the perfect entertainment device for the whole family. At a price of just about $110, what more could you want?
The Tab M9 handles all basics well with its octa-core processor and 3GB RAM. While you only have 32GB of storage, the slate features a microSD slot, allowing you to get twice as much space for your favorite files and videos.
Is this the best value-for-money option on the market? Probably not, as there are many other mid-range tablets with a much more appealing spec sheet, though those come at a price. But if you don't want to spend over $110 on your next entertainment device, this deal should be right for you. Go ahead and get the Tab M9 for 27% off while Amazon's promo is still available.
Similarly to other budget-friendly options from Lenovo, this bad boy features a dual-tone design and a slim form factor. Couple that with the compact 9-inch HD display, and you've got something even the kids can use, not just their parents.
Speaking of videos, this fella also has a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support for a better movie-watching experience. What about its battery life? The model should give you up to 13 hours of non-stop streaming, which is a great result for such a budget option.
