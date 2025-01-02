The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
Do you want to ring in the new year with a solid Android tablet at an unbeatable price? We've got you covered today with a pretty surprising Amazon deal on an always affordable Lenovo Tab M9.
This is obviously no screamer, packing a relatively modest MediaTek Helio G80 processor and an even humbler 3GB RAM count at a typical price of $149.99. But after scoring a number of holiday discounts ranging from $25 to $50 in recent months, the 9-inch mid-ranger is currently selling for a rare 55 bucks less than usual.
This is a Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024-beating markdown, making the Lenovo Tab M9 cheaper than pretty much all of Samsung's Galaxy Tabs available right now. In fact, it's quite hard to find a more affordable slate from a brand as well-established and reliable as Lenovo today, and it's even more difficult to find one bundled with a protective accessory of any sort.
That's right, Amazon is throwing in a complimentary folio case here too, most likely aiming to divert a little attention away from the undeniably modest 32GB storage space of this dirt-cheap tablet.
Don't get me wrong, there are quite a few other specs and features to like and even love about the sub-$100 Lenovo Tab M9, including a pair of Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, a 5,100mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge, and yes, even that 9-inch LCD panel with 1340 x 800 pixel resolution.
All in all, you really can't ask a lot more from such a bargain-priced device with a relatively compact and not completely unattractive design, especially at the end of the holiday shopping season.
