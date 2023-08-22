This Amazon deal lands the 2023-released Lenovo Tab M9 at its lowest price ever

Get the Lenovo Tab M9, 32GB, and save 27% now If you need an entry-level tablet to satisfy your most basic needs right now, we suggest you consider adding the Lenovo Tab M9 to your tech collection. The device features a 9-inch display, 5,100mAh battery, and even a 3.5mm audio jack! Get it now and save. The device comes with the Folio Case. $40 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Get the Lenovo Tab M9, 64GB, and save 10% now If you need an entry-level tablet with more than the basic 32GB of storage space, check out Lenovo's deal on its latest Tab M9. The device comes without the Folio Case here and is sold with a much smaller discount of 10%. $15 off (10%) $134 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo



This small and compact tablet gives you plenty of value for money, especially now that it’s available for just under $110. It features a 9-inch LCD display with ‎1340 x 800 resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits. You probably won’t be particularly impressed with the overall screen performance, but it’s still decent enough for the device’s price range.



Casual YouTube browsing and binge-watching should be enjoyable, thanks to the integrated dual speakers. Lenovo added a MediaTek processor under this bad boy’s hood and equipped it with a big 5,100mAh battery to ensure you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet.



The Lenovo Tab M9 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features Face Unlock. Unbelievably, you even get a reminder of the past on this entry-level tablet – a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition, the product features a 2MP front and an 8MP rear camera.



While it’s nothing all too impressive, this entry-level device should be enough to satisfy most people’s basic needs. If you wish to get it at its best price to date, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on the Amazon deal.