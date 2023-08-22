This Amazon deal lands the 2023-released Lenovo Tab M9 at its lowest price ever
Are you seeking a new tablet? Perhaps you’d be interested in Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 or the Apple iPad Pro, but you’d have to be prepared to shell out quite a lot of money. If you don’t feel like splurging, there are various cheap alternatives that might catch your attention. One of those options is the Lenovo Tab M9, which is now 27% cheaper on Amazon.
This small and compact tablet gives you plenty of value for money, especially now that it’s available for just under $110. It features a 9-inch LCD display with 1340 x 800 resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits. You probably won’t be particularly impressed with the overall screen performance, but it’s still decent enough for the device’s price range.
The Lenovo Tab M9 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features Face Unlock. Unbelievably, you even get a reminder of the past on this entry-level tablet – a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition, the product features a 2MP front and an 8MP rear camera.
While it’s nothing all too impressive, this entry-level device should be enough to satisfy most people’s basic needs. If you wish to get it at its best price to date, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on the Amazon deal.
The device was released just a few months ago. As you might expect, it hasn’t seen many discounts yet, with the current one landing it at its lowest price on Amazon. The retailer sells the 32GB storage configuration with an included Folio Case. In case you want to get it with more storage space, you can check out Lenovo’s online store, where the 64GB tablet variant is offered at 10% off, but it doesn’t come with the official Folio Case.
Casual YouTube browsing and binge-watching should be enjoyable, thanks to the integrated dual speakers. Lenovo added a MediaTek processor under this bad boy’s hood and equipped it with a big 5,100mAh battery to ensure you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet.
