The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M9 sells like hotcakes at 33% off on Amazon

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The New Year came with a fantastic Lenovo tablet sale at Amazon, where you could get the Tab M9 for just under $95. This bargain is now gone and over, but not all is lost for those seeking an ultra-cheap Android slate for casual entertainment. The model is still on sale, available for 33% off at the e-commerce giant.

Get the Lenovo Tab M9 for 33% off

$50 off (33%)
Now's your chance to grab the Lenovo Tab M9 for 33% off! Amazon hosts this cool discount, and it also offers a Folio Case alongside the 3/32GB ultra-affordable tablet. While it's been cheaper before, no merchant is currently matching Amazon's asking price.
Buy at Amazon

For context, Amazon retails the affordable model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for $50 off its original ~$150 asking price. Not only that, but it throws in a Folio Case to sweeten the pot. By the way, Best Buy doesn't have the same sale in store. Instead, it offers the device for $139.99 without any discounts. As for the Lenovo Store, it gives you a 26% markdown on the 4/64GB version without an included Folio Case.

Although it's far less impressive than the iPad mini A17 Pro or the Lenovo Tab Plus, this buddy is still ideal for casual entertainment. It's compact, featuring a 9-inch HD display, and has two Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. That makes it a perfect media consumption device.

Performance-wise, you can't really expect wonders. This buddy has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, so it's good for light browsing, email checking, and similar tasks. That said, you can't expect much more than that. Another cool thing about it is the decent battery life. With its 5,100 mAh battery, this Android tablet should last up to 13 hours per charge.

What about its software? Well, the model is upgradable to Android 13, which is far from the most contemporary Android version. The good news is that it's set to receive security patches until 2026.

So, if you like what the Lenovo Tab M9 brings to the table, now's a good time to consider purchasing one. We can't know if Amazon will re-launch its New Year sale anytime soon, but the device is a perfectly good choice at 33% off.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
