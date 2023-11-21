Mid-range Android tablets don't get any cheaper than this deeply discounted Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Speaking strictly from a logistical standpoint, Android tablets might not feel like the perfect stocking stuffers. But whether or not you'll be able to physically fit the 2023-released Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) into an actual stocking for one of your family members this Christmas, it'd be foolish not to at least consider purchasing the middling 8-incher right now.

That's because you're looking at a slim and lightweight device with more than respectable battery life that typically costs $109.99 but is currently on sale for a whopping 40 bucks less than that.

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen)

2023 Release, Android 12 (Go Edition), Guaranteed Android 13 Update and 3 Years of Security Patches, 8-Inch LCD Screen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Quad-Core MediaTek A22 Processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, Arctic Grey Color
$40 off (36%)
$69 99
$109 99
Buy at Amazon
 

Interestingly, Amazon's hot new Black Friday deal is not matched by Lenovo's usually very generous official US e-store... just yet, although the holiday shopping season is obviously long and often full of surprises. 

At its lower-than-ever price, the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is cheaper than the likes of Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 or Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at the time of this writing, though the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are both available for even less in their newest iterations.

Unrestricted Google Play access is naturally the main advantage of Lenovo's deeply discounted 8-inch mid-ranger over Amazon's homebrewed competition, with three years of security updates promised by the manufacturer to put cash-strapped buyers at ease from that particular standpoint.

Of course, major OS updates are an entirely different thing, but given how insanely cheap the Lenovo Tab M8 (2023) currently is, you shouldn't feel too sad if the slate is left out in the dust after an Android 13 promotion.

Under the hood, this thing is certainly no iPad killer, packing a decidedly modest quad-core MediaTek A22 processor and a fittingly low 2GB RAM count. But the dual speakers, HD LCD screen, sub-9mm profile, and up to 16 hours of battery life are definitely not bad... for that heavily reduced price, making this a very good idea for a budget-friendly Christmas gift for your uncle, aunt, grandfather, cousin, nephew, or even teenage child.
