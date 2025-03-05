GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Walmart's deal makes the Lenovo Tab M11 a perfect pick for media lovers on a budget

A close-up of the Lenovo Tab M11.
In the market for a tablet that delivers great value without breaking the bank? Look no further—just go ahead and score a brand-new Lenovo Tab M11 with this offer right here.

Usually priced at $219.99, this affordable slate is currently on sale for $50 off at Walmart. That means you can get one with 128GB of storage for just $169.99. If you want a stylus bundled with the tablet, Lenovo is offering the Tab M11 with an included Tab Pen for only $179.99, slashing $40 off the original price.

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB: Save 23% off at Walmart!

$169 99
$219 99
$50 off (23%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 with 128GB of storage space can now be yours for just $169.99 at Walmart. The tablet is perfect for entertainment on the cheap, boasting an 11-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Tab M11 4/128GB: Now 18% off at Lenovo!

$179 99
$219 99
$40 off (18%)
If you want a stylus as well, Lenovo is offering its Tab M11 bundled with a Tab Pen for $40 off, letting you grab one for only $179.99.
Buy at Lenovo


The Lenovo Tab M11 is perfect for anyone seeking a budget-friendly device for casual entertainment. Its 11-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio makes it ideal for enjoying your favorite shows and movies on the go. Plus, it boasts four speakers that support Dolby Atmos, delivering superb audio quality.

While it can't compete with high-end slates like the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, the Lenovo Tab M11 is more than capable of taking on everyday tasks. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and paired with 4GB of RAM, it can handle browsing and watching videos effortlessly.

As for software updates, it comes with Android 13 out of the box and can be upgraded to Android 15. Though major OS updates won't go beyond that, it's reassuring to know that it will receive security patches until 2028. So, there's no need to worry about upgrading anytime soon.

In conclusion, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a true bargain, especially at its current price. Don't wait too long—grab one now before the offer expires!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

