The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is there such a thing as a perfect budget tablet? Probably not, but at its Black Friday 2024 discounts, the Lenovo Tab M11 certainly comes close to achieving the impossible.
Very reasonably priced right from its commercial debut around eight months ago, the 11-inch mid-ranger is deeply discounted by Amazon well ahead of both Thanksgiving and Christmas in two different variants.
The cheaper one normally costs $199.99 with 64GB internal storage space and a handy stylus bundled in, currently going for 60 bucks off its list price and looking pretty much impossible to resist for the most cash-strapped holiday shoppers out there.
The slightly more expensive model, meanwhile, is available for $70 below its regular price of $229.99 with a more generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and both a pen and protective folio case included in the box at no extra charge.
It essentially goes without saying that the specs are otherwise identical for the two Lenovo Tab M11 versions on special offer here, including respectable stuff like a 4GB RAM count, microSD card slot, 7,040mAh battery rated at up to 10 hours of video playback time between charges, 15W charging support, and two 8MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back of the low-cost slate).
If none of that blows your mind, maybe the surprisingly powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speaker sound system will, helping you fully grasp the extent of this amazing value proposition. Or perhaps the remarkably sharp and decently smooth IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology will seal the deal once and for all, as it makes the Tab M11 a virtually unbeatable mobile entertainment machine... for the sub-$200 price bracket.
Last but not least, I should probably point out that the ultra-affordable 11-incher packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which is definitely not powerful enough to take on the best iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there, but it arguably delivers precisely what you need from that standpoint to be happy with your pre-holiday expense.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal
18 Nov, 2024It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
12 Nov, 2024This Amazon promo knocks the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 to a new best price
07 Nov, 2024Epic Amazon sale lands this budget Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $95 mark
04 Nov, 2024Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: