The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal





Very reasonably priced right from its commercial debut around eight months ago, the 11-inch mid-ranger is deeply discounted by Amazon well ahead of both Thanksgiving and Christmas in two different variants.

Lenovo Tab M11 64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included $60 off (30%)

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen and Folio Case Included $70 off (30%)





The cheaper one normally costs $199.99 with 64GB internal storage space and a handy stylus bundled in, currently going for 60 bucks off its list price and looking pretty much impossible to resist for the most cash-strapped holiday shoppers out there.





The slightly more expensive model, meanwhile, is available for $70 below its regular price of $229.99 with a more generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and both a pen and protective folio case included in the box at no extra charge.





It essentially goes without saying that the specs are otherwise identical for the two Lenovo Tab M11 versions on special offer here, including respectable stuff like a 4GB RAM count, microSD card slot, 7,040mAh battery rated at up to 10 hours of video playback time between charges, 15W charging support, and two 8MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back of the low-cost slate).





If none of that blows your mind, maybe the surprisingly powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speaker sound system will, helping you fully grasp the extent of this amazing value proposition. Or perhaps the remarkably sharp and decently smooth IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology will seal the deal once and for all, as it makes the Tab M11 a virtually unbeatable mobile entertainment machine... for the sub-$200 price bracket.





Last but not least, I should probably point out that the ultra-affordable 11-incher packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which is definitely not powerful enough to take on the best iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there, but it arguably delivers precisely what you need from that standpoint to be happy with your pre-holiday expense.