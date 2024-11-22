Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab M11
Is there such a thing as a perfect budget tablet? Probably not, but at its Black Friday 2024 discounts, the Lenovo Tab M11 certainly comes close to achieving the impossible.

Very reasonably priced right from its commercial debut around eight months ago, the 11-inch mid-ranger is deeply discounted by Amazon well ahead of both Thanksgiving and Christmas in two different variants.

Lenovo Tab M11

64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M11

128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen and Folio Case Included
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon
 

The cheaper one normally costs $199.99 with 64GB internal storage space and a handy stylus bundled in, currently going for 60 bucks off its list price and looking pretty much impossible to resist for the most cash-strapped holiday shoppers out there.

The slightly more expensive model, meanwhile, is available for $70 below its regular price of $229.99 with a more generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and both a pen and protective folio case included in the box at no extra charge.

It essentially goes without saying that the specs are otherwise identical for the two Lenovo Tab M11 versions on special offer here, including respectable stuff like a 4GB RAM count, microSD card slot, 7,040mAh battery rated at up to 10 hours of video playback time between charges, 15W charging support, and two 8MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back of the low-cost slate).

If none of that blows your mind, maybe the surprisingly powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speaker sound system will, helping you fully grasp the extent of this amazing value proposition. Or perhaps the remarkably sharp and decently smooth IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology will seal the deal once and for all, as it makes the Tab M11 a virtually unbeatable mobile entertainment machine... for the sub-$200 price bracket.

Last but not least, I should probably point out that the ultra-affordable 11-incher packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which is definitely not powerful enough to take on the best iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there, but it arguably delivers precisely what you need from that standpoint to be happy with your pre-holiday expense.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
55 stories
22 Nov, 2024
The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal
18 Nov, 2024
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
12 Nov, 2024
This Amazon promo knocks the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 to a new best price
07 Nov, 2024
Epic Amazon sale lands this budget Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $95 mark
04 Nov, 2024
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless