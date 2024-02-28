Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Save $70 on Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is again retailing at its lowest price on Amazon. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box and will be supported until 2025. It has a 10.6-inch FHD display and a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos. The Android tablet also has an octa-core MediaTek chipset and a 7,700mAh battery capacity.