Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Deals
Looking for a cheap source of portable entertainment? In that case, you’re probably better off without one of the best tablets on the market, as those tend to be rather expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is now selling a budget-friendly option at an irresistible 30% markdown, making it the ideal alternative for users who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for their new tablet. We’re talking, of course, about the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), the 128GB version of which is now some $70 cheaper than usual.

This juicy 30% discount lands the 128GB model at its best price, albeit not for the first time. To make things even better, you won’t find this budget tablet at the same (or better) price at Lenovo.com, Walmart, or Best Buy at the time of writing. Evidently, now’s a perfect time to treat yourself to this portable source of entertainment and get the most bang for your buck.

Save $70 on Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is again retailing at its lowest price on Amazon. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box and will be supported until 2025. It has a 10.6-inch FHD display and a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos. The Android tablet also has an octa-core MediaTek chipset and a 7,700mAh battery capacity.
Positioned in the budget segment, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) handles everyday tasks in a breeze. It’s ideal for video streaming with its 10.6-inch FHD display and quad-speaker system enhanced for Dolby Atmos. 

If you spend much of your free time reading a good book, you’ll appreciate having this bad boy around. It features an immersive Reading Mode that makes e-reading feel more natural for the eyes.

As mentioned above, the Lenovo tablet comes with 128GB of storage, while most other options in the $160 range rarely have that much built-in storage capacity. Then again, this bad boy comes with Android 12 and will receive updates for just another year before you need to think of a replacement. So, if you’re looking for something with more long-term support, you might want to consider another option.

Ultimately, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) has all the basics you could ask for in a budget-friendly Android tablet. And now that you can get it at its best price, it becomes a bargain you just can’t miss out on.

