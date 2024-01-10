The Tab Extreme, Lenovo's biggest top-tier tablet, is currently on sale at Best Buy and sports a keyboard and pen





We agree that the price of the Lenovo Tab Extreme is far from budget-friendly even with Best Buy's current price cut; however, this slate has a lot to offer in return for its hefty price tag. For starters, it sports a big and gorgeous 14.5-inch OLED screen with a 3,000 x 1,876p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which will let you enjoy action-packed movies and TV series in amazing picture quality, especially if you stream content in HDR10+.



But the Lenovo Tab Extreme is not only good for entertainment; it has a lot to offer in terms of performance as well. It comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which packs a lot of horsepower. With that hardware, the slate can handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without even breaking a sweat. You'll also be able to play demanding games on it, with some stutters here and there.



A huge tablet needs a big battery. This is why the Lenovo Tab Extreme sports a gigantic 12,300mAh power cell, which should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, the tablet supports fast 68W wired charging.



The Lenovo Tab Extreme has indeed a lot going for it. Furthermore, the slate is now an even bigger bargain with Best Buy's sweet $150 discount and the fact that it comes with a keyboard and a stylus inside the box. So, if you are in the market for a new top-tier slate, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Lenovo Tab Extreme at a discounted price today!

Super-duper tablets are expensive. Super-duper tablets with an included keyboard and stylus cost even more. This is why you should never miss the chance to seize an amazing slate bundled with a keyboard and stylus at a discounted price when it's available. And guess what? Such an opportunity just presented itself through this very article you are currently reading.At the moment, Best Buy has Lenovo's biggest tablet ever made, the Tab Extreme, on sale at a sweet $150 discount. This means you can now get this awesome device for $949.99 instead of its regular price of $1,099.99 if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal now while you still can. Furthermore, you will also receive a keyboard and a stylus — Precision Pen 3 — with your new slate, scoring even more savings since you won't have to buy them separately.