Lenovo has the Moto G Power (2022) battery champ on sale at a lower than ever price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Motorola has somewhat unusually made headlines of late primarily thanks to high-end and high-end-ish handsets, the brand's bread and butter (especially in the US market) remains its very popular line of low to mid-end Moto G smartphones.
Of that extensive roster of budget-friendly Android soldiers, it's certainly not hard to guess the key selling point of the G Power (2022), a 6.5-incher ironically unveiled in 2021 and commercially released stateside just a few months back at a starting price of $199.99.
In addition to an absolutely incredible battery life rated by its manufacturers at up to three whole days (depending on "many factors"), the ultra-low-cost device also offers a surprisingly smooth 90Hz display, which probably explains why good deals have been so few and far between since the Moto G Power (2022) made its US debut.
Bargain hunters waiting for the ideal opportunity to snap up this unlocked phone in a 64GB storage variant will be delighted to know that Lenovo is currently charging just $149.99 with no strings attached, no questions asked, and no coupon codes involved.
For those who may have missed the news... from all the way back in 2014, Lenovo actually owns Motorola, so this new deal is really not as random as it might sound. What's a little unusual is that the Moto G Power (2022) starts at $169.99 on Motorola's own US website at the time of this writing.
To our knowledge, $149.99 is in fact a new all-time low price for this big-battery bad boy, previously matched only by Amazon's limited-time Prime Day offer available exclusively for, well, Prime members last month.
Before pulling the trigger, of course, you'll need to consider the other decidedly sub-par features of the newest Moto G Power edition, including the HD+ screen resolution, MediaTek Helio G37 processor, 4GB RAM count, 50 + 2 + 2MP rear-facing camera system, single 8MP selfie shooter, Android 11 software, and all-plastic construction. Is the 5,000mAh battery worth all the compromises... at 150 bucks? We definitely think so, but as always, the final buying decision is all yours.
