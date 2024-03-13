Lenovo's newest Android tablet is made for gaming... but not the US





Those are not the most confusing details about the "new" Lenovo Legion Tab, however, with that name for one thing making it very difficult to distinguish this 8.8-inch model from older members of the same family. A Snapdragon 870-powered Legion Y700 slate with an 8.8-inch screen of its own was released back in 2022, mind you, followed by... another Y700 variant last year.





As it turns out, the 2024 Lenovo Legion Tab is pretty much identical to that latter 2023 Y700 edition, packing the exact same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and merely expanding to a broader audience now under a simpler moniker.





Unfortunately, the rebranded 8.8-inch Legion Tab is still not set for a US release, instead going on sale in the EMEA region (aka Europe, the Middle East and Africa) later this month at a price of €599. That doesn't make this an incredibly affordable tablet , but of course, there are a number of good reasons why Lenovo was unable to knock that down to €499 or €399.





Four of them are mentioned above, starting with that state-of-the-art 144Hz Lenovo PureSight display equipped with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, continuing with the Legion ColdFront: Vapor technology designed to keep things nice and cool during the most demanding mobile gaming sessions, and wrapping up with a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a hefty 12GB RAM count for smooth multitasking on the go.





Granted, the Lenovo Legion Tab doesn't come with Qualcomm's latest and greatest premium processor under its hood... which is why it doesn't cost as much as an iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 . The design, marketed by Lenovo as "stealthy", could have also been flashier and less generic, and we can't say we're impressed with the dual 13 and 2MP rear cameras the company doesn't mention at all in today's announcement either.





But whether you intend to use this thing for hardcore gaming or general entertainment purposes, its screen is certainly remarkable and the 6,550mAh battery supporting blazing fast 45W charging is definitely not bad either, especially for a device measuring just 7.6mm in thickness while tipping the scales at 350 grams. Why oh why is Lenovo not bringing this reasonably affordable Android powerhouse stateside?!