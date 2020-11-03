These are the best Lenovo Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coming soon

It's beginning to look a lot like... Black Friday, as more and more major US retailers are either kicking off some of their best deals of the entire holiday season early or revealing every single sale scheduled to go live by the end of the month.









While in-house Windows-based laptops and desktops are unsurprisingly dominating Lenovo's huge slate of Black Friday 2020 deals, both numerically and in terms of the overall appeal, the company is gearing up to offer massive discounts across a number of other categories as well, including smart home products, monitors, Android tablets, wireless headphones , and of course, computer peripherals.





Some of these are not actually made by Lenovo, so you should definitely check out what the PC vendor has in the pipeline for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year even if you're not a hardcore fan of the brand.





When do Lenovo Black Friday sales start?





The answer to that question is... a little all over the place. That's because, just like other top US retailers , Lenovo is planning to hold several different Black Friday sales events this year, the first of which will kick off on November 16 and wrap up 10 days later.









This won't be open to everyone, mind you, catering exclusively to MyLenovoRewards and LenovoPRO members, who will get "early access" to select, unnamed doorbusters from the lists found below. "New doorbusters" will then go live for everyone on November 23, at 3 AM ET, followed by the company's actual Thanksgiving & Black Friday sale, scheduled for a 9 AM ET start on November 26.





It might be wise to keep an eye on Lenovo's official US website all day long on both November 26 and 27, as the company will drop new doorbusters every 3 hours until 9 PM ET, with select Black Friday deals set to be extended through November 28 "while supplies last." But wait, there's more. An additional group of awesome holiday promotions will go live on Cyber Monday (aka November 29) at 3 AM ET, running through the end of this year's "Cyber Week" (aka December 7).





Let's not forget about the early doorbusters available in limited quantities today only before returning for Black Friday later this month, whose links you can find below.

Best Lenovo Black Friday deals on laptops





Whether you're a Windows or Chrome OS fan, searching for a traditional notebook computer or a modern convertible model, and whether you only have a couple hundred bucks or well over $2,000 to spend ahead of the holidays, Lenovo will hook you up with absolutely mind-blowing discounts on close to a dozen different ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Legion, Flex, ThinkBook, and Chromebook products:





ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 - $999.99 (down from $2,699)

Chromebook Duet convertible - $259.99 ($30 off)

ThinkPad T15 - $899.99 (62 percent off)

IdeaPad 3 15-inch - $229.99 (52 percent off)

ThinkPad L390 Yoga convertible - $499.99 ($819 off)

Legion 5i 15-inch gaming laptop - $599.99 ($500 off)

ThinkPad P15 mobile workstation - $2,009 (47 percent off)

Chromebook S330 - $179.99 ($90 off)

Legion 7i 15-inch gaming laptop - $1,449.99 ($550 off)

ThinkPad T14 - $999.99 ($1,550 off)

IdeaPad S540 13-inch - $699.99 ($400 off)

ThinkPad T15g mobile workstation - $2,639 (47 percent off)

Flex 5 14-inch convertible - $549.99 (28 percent off)

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 - $1,299.99 ($1,800 off)

ThinkBook Plus - $879.99 ($420 off)

ThinkPad P17 mobile workstation - $2,799 (42 percent off)

Legion 5i 17-inch gaming laptop - $1,169.99 (25 percent off)

ThinkPad T490 - $999.99 ($1,750 off)

ThinkPad E490 - $599.99 (64 percent off)

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 - $1,399.99 (53 percent off)

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 mobile workstation - $1,649 ($1,460 off)

Top Lenovo Black Friday savings on tablets, smart home products, audio accessories, and more





Ultra-low-cost tablets? Check. Wireless headphones, be them on-ear or in-ear variants fetching as little as 40 bucks and as much as two Benjamins? You got it. Google Assistant -controlled smart clocks, displays, and other related smart home products and accessories? Just name your price and preferences, and Lenovo will likely have your back.









Interestingly, the company even plans to mark down a popular wearable device released just a little over six months ago while also marketing the upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S debut on November 10 as a Black Friday promotion despite obviously not being in a position to lower their $500 and $300 starting prices respectively already. That being said, here's a rich and eclectic selection of some of the other products that will actually be discounted by Lenovo this month:



