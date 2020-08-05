Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

5G

Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 05, 2020, 2:08 AM
Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
In just a few hours, Samsung is going to introduce a number of devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, the manufacturer addressed some of the issues that users hated about the original model. The 4.6-inch external screen, surrounded by huge bezels, was practically impossible to use and it forced owners of the device to open the internal screen and use the tablet-sized display even for minor tasks.

The latest rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have the external display measuring 6.23-inches carrying a punch-hole selfie camera with minimal bezels. The internal screen also has become larger compared to the Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch tablet-sized display. The new model is expected to be equipped with a 7.7-inch ultra-thin-glass screen inside with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the screen updates 120 times per second allowing users to experience buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced animation for games.

The rear camera module resembles the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and should sport a 12MP primary camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera. The latter delivers 3x hybrid zoom and a 30x digital zoom. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform paired with 12GB of memory and possibly 256GB of storage. Both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals are supported and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is believed to be onboard. A 4500mAh battery will be powering both 5G and the 120Hz refresh rate and Wireless PowerShare will turn the back of the handset into a wireless charging pad.

Android 10 will be pre-installed along with One UI 2.5. An update to Android 11 is likely in the future. You should expect to choose between Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze while shelling out the same $1,980 that the original model cost.


Tipster Evan Blass tweeted a video teaser of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and it certainly looks like the manufacturer did an outstanding job at making Sammy's second-gen foldable a much better and more useful device than the original.

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

