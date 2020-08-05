Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
In just a few hours, Samsung is going to introduce a number of devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, the manufacturer addressed some of the issues that users hated about the original model. The 4.6-inch external screen, surrounded by huge bezels, was practically impossible to use and it forced owners of the device to open the internal screen and use the tablet-sized display even for minor tasks.
Android 10 will be pre-installed along with One UI 2.5. An update to Android 11 is likely in the future. You should expect to choose between Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze while shelling out the same $1,980 that the original model cost.
Tipster Evan Blass tweeted a video teaser of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and it certainly looks like the manufacturer did an outstanding job at making Sammy's second-gen foldable a much better and more useful device than the original.
