Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
Thanks to a tweet disseminated late Friday night, we now know that the next Samsung Unpacked will be taking place on Tuesday, February 11th. The tweet contains an unreleased promo for the event. Both the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to be unveiled during the event. The latter is Samsung's next foldable that is expected to open and close around the horizontal axis, similar to the new Motorola razr.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be the company's premium Android flagship for the first half of this year
If the Galaxy S20 is the entry-level model, the Galaxy S20+ will now be the model in the middle. This phone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 865 (again, not in Europe where the Exynos 990 will be employed). 12GB of memory will be inside along with 256GB of storage and we should find a quad-camera setup in the back. Besides the same three cameras found on the Galaxy S20, this model will include a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This feature will allow the device to offer more accurate depth information for AR, more natural bokeh blurs on portraits, and possible secure facial recognition. A larger capacity 4500mAh keeps the lights on and Android 10 comes out of the box along with the One UI 2.1 interface.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the premium Samsung flagship smartphone for the first half of 2020. There is talk of a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It will rely on the same chipset, sport the same configurations as the Galaxy S20+ and have the same camera setup on the back with a second 2x telephoto camera. This phone might offer the Space Zoom feature rumored that combines the two telephoto cameras and the 108MP camera to offer 50x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra could be equipped with a 5000mAh battery.
Also, there has been speculation that the Galaxy S20 series will all support 5G and feature a 90Hz refresh rate. We urge you to mark up your calendar for February 11th when Samsung will most likely introduce us to its next generation of flagship Android phones and the sequel to its first foldable phone.
okay, so i know i deleted the tweet like three times but here goes— 75 days until animal crossing new horizons (@water8192) January 4, 2020
the galaxy Swhatever is gonna be announced on february 11th according to some invitations that i found. they look crispy. shoutout to whoever made them and another shoutout to max and brandon for posting it ️ pic.twitter.com/z4ZRlc0uqz
2 Comments
1. dubaiboy78
Posts: 458; Member since: Sep 19, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 1
2. joey18
Posts: 686; Member since: Jul 20, 2010
posted on 56 min ago 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):