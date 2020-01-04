Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled





Like the razr, the Galaxy Fold 2 is more about turning a pocketable device into a phone instead of morphing from a smartphone into a tablet like the first Galaxy Fold. The rumored 6.7-inch display is said to employ ultra-thin glass and even though the price is supposedly going to be under $1,000, Sammy isn't skimping on the specs. For example, the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is expected to be under the hood along with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The device will come out of the box with Android 10 and the manufacturer's One UI 2.1 interface pre-installed. Two batteries will keep the lights on with one of the batteries weighing in at 900mAh. Super Fast Charging will support a minimum of 25W and a maximum of 45W charging. The Galaxy Fold 2 will support 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be the company's premium Android flagship for the first half of this year







The latest rumor about Samsung's next flagship line calls for the Galaxy S20 to be the entry-level model followed by the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2 -inch display with a triple camera setup in the back. That would include a 108MP primary camera with 9:1 binning delivering sharp and noise-free 12MP images. There also will be an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera employing a periscope to offer 5x optical zoom. Powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform everywhere but in Europe (where the Exynos 990 SoC will be under the hood), the Galaxy S20 will be released with at least 8GB of memory along with 128GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery. Android 10 and One UI 2.1 will be pre-installed.









If the Galaxy S20 is the entry-level model, the Galaxy S20+ will now be the model in the middle. This phone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 865 (again, not in Europe where the Exynos 990 will be employed). 12GB of memory will be inside along with 256GB of storage and we should find a quad-camera setup in the back. Besides the same three cameras found on the Galaxy S20, this model will include a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This feature will allow the device to offer more accurate depth information for AR, more natural bokeh blurs on portraits, and possible secure facial recognition. A larger capacity 4500mAh keeps the lights on and Android 10 comes out of the box along with the One UI 2.1 interface.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the premium Samsung flagship smartphone for the first half of 2020. There is talk of a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It will rely on the same chipset, sport the same configurations as the Galaxy S20+ and have the same camera setup on the back with a second 2x telephoto camera. This phone might offer the Space Zoom feature rumored that combines the two telephoto cameras and the 108MP camera to offer 50x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra could be equipped with a 5000mAh battery.







Also, there has been speculation that the Galaxy S20 series will all support 5G and feature a 90Hz refresh rate. We urge you to mark up your calendar for February 11th when Samsung will most likely introduce us to its next generation of flagship Android phones and the sequel to its first foldable phone.