Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 24, 2019, 4:03 PM
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
A tweet disseminated today from tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) reveals some very interesting news pertaining to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The device, which opens and closes around the horizontal axis like the Motorola razr, will indeed use an ultra-thin glass cover instead of the plastic screens that have been employed by other foldables. As a result, the screen on the Galaxy Fold 2 will look flatter, according to the tipster who added that this is "the correct cover material for foldable phones." Last month, Samsung reportedly agreed to an exclusive  long-term contract with DoInsys for its ultrathin glass sheets.

Earlier this month, LetsGo Digital discovered that Samsung had requested three trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The three names that the manufacturer wanted protection for were 'Samsung Ultra Thin Glass,' 'Samsung UTG', and 'UTG.'

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could open up to reveal a 6.7-inch ultra-thin glass display


The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 line during an event scheduled for February 18th. Unlike the much bigger Galaxy Fold, which opens up along the vertical axis to reveal a 7.3-inch tablet, the sequel is designed to be a pocketable device until the time comes to use the phone. The buzz around the water cooler suggests that the device will open up to reveal a 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera. An external screen is expected to serve up notifications, information about incoming phone calls, the time, date and weather. Samsung is expected to charge less than $1,000 for the foldable giving it a huge price advantage over the Motorola razr, which figures to be the Galaxy Fold 2's main competition.

Priced at $1,500, the razr is a Verizon exclusive that is based on the popular Razr flip phone that sold 130 million units between 2004-2008. Back then, anyone who was anyone had to have a Razr. As a result, the new razr has a nostalgia factor that might help drive sales even if it is nearly twice the price of the Galaxy Fold 2. Originally, pre-orders for the razr were supposed to kick off this coming Friday and the phone was set to be released on January 9th. But last week, Motorola pushed back these dates for an unknown period of time. No, nothing was found to be wrong with the handset's build as was the case with the Galaxy Fold. Instead, Motorola said that it needs more time to build enough phones due to the popularity of the device.


Besides the improved display, Samsung has reportedly improved the hinge allowing the Galaxy Fold 2 to close without a gap between the two sides. Even though it could be priced  much lower than the razr, Samsung plans on equipping its next foldable with flagship specs. We expect to see the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform power the device which could feature 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It isn't clear what kind of camera system Samsung will include with the Galaxy Fold 2 although the foldable should launch with Android 10 and Sammy's One UI 2.1 pre-installed. The model will have support for 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be powered by two separate batteries, one of which will be 900mAh, and will be compatible with Samsung's 45W fast charger.


The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is set to be the first foldable to use a glass screen. This will set the standard that every other foldable afterward is going to have to match.

4 Comments

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 525; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

This is pure gimmick, I don't see how this fold will be useful lol

posted on 1 hour ago

Well-Manicured-Man
Reply

2. Well-Manicured-Man

Posts: 718; Member since: Jun 16, 2015

Agreed. Unfolding to make it a tablet is at least a use case - even though the technology isn’t mature yet. But flip phones? Why is a flip phone better than a regular galaxy s?

posted on 34 min ago

L0n3n1nja
Reply

3. L0n3n1nja

Posts: 1591; Member since: Jul 12, 2016

Easier to fit in a pocket and protects the main display are 2 things that immediately come to mind.

posted on 25 min ago

darkkjedii
Reply

4. darkkjedii

Posts: 31699; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

It’ll be interesting to see how this real glass is done, and how it holds up to real world usage.

posted on 1 min ago

