Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display





Earlier this month, LetsGo Digital discovered that Samsung had requested three trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The three names that the manufacturer wanted protection for were 'Samsung Ultra Thin Glass,' 'Samsung UTG', and 'UTG.'

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 line during an event scheduled for February 18th. Unlike the much bigger Galaxy Fold, which opens up along the vertical axis to reveal a 7.3-inch tablet, the sequel is designed to be a pocketable device until the time comes to use the phone. The buzz around the water cooler suggests that the device will open up to reveal a 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera. An external screen is expected to serve up notifications, information about incoming phone calls, the time, date and weather. Samsung is expected to charge less than $1,000 for the foldable giving it a huge price advantage over the Motorola razr, which figures to be the Galaxy Fold 2's main competition.





Priced at $1,500, the razr is a Verizon exclusive that is based on the popular Razr flip phone that sold 130 million units between 2004-2008. Back then, anyone who was anyone had to have a Razr. As a result, the new razr has a nostalgia factor that might help drive sales even if it is nearly twice the price of the Galaxy Fold 2. Originally, pre-orders for the razr were supposed to kick off this coming Friday and the phone was set to be released on January 9th. But last week, Motorola pushed back these dates for an unknown period of time . No, nothing was found to be wrong with the handset's build as was the case with the Galaxy Fold. Instead, Motorola said that it needs more time to build enough phones due to the popularity of the device.









Besides the improved display, Samsung has reportedly improved the hinge allowing the Galaxy Fold 2 to close without a gap between the two sides. Even though it could be priced much lower than the razr, Samsung plans on equipping its next foldable with flagship specs. We expect to see the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform power the device which could feature 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It isn't clear what kind of camera system Samsung will include with the Galaxy Fold 2 although the foldable should launch with Android 10 and Sammy's One UI 2.1 pre-installed. The model will have support for 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be powered by two separate batteries, one of which will be 900mAh, and will be compatible with Samsung's 45W fast charger.









The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is set to be the first foldable to use a glass screen. This will set the standard that every other foldable afterward is going to have to match.

