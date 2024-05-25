Leaked iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro photos show Apple, Google need Huawei’s camera tech

Leaked Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max photos show massive camera bumps: Has Huawei found the solution to this design challenge?

Apple to declare war on thick phones with the 2025 “iPhone Slim”, but are camera bumps here to stay?



With all that in mind, you might be surprised to find out what Apple (reportedly) has in store for next year’s iPhone 17 series.









Bear in mind that these are very early rumors, but I must say that they’d align with Cupertino’s push to make the new iPad Pro super-thin. The iPhone 15 Pro Max ).



There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the thicker camera bumps on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro





In the end, I don’t think anyone wants their phone to have a huge hump on the back. It makes holding the device trickier, and it often makes phones top-heavy, which means they are easier to drop.



However, there’s one intangible advantage of a phone with a huge camera hump, and this is how effective it is for marketing a camera-centric flagship - in other words, every single new flagship phone.



In case you’re wondering, that’s why affordable $200 phones come with 3-4-5 “cameras” on the back. They look like they mean business/have better cameras than they really do, when, in reality, 9/10 times the additional “cameras” are nearly useless 2-5MP macro/ToF sensors.



There’s also the user’s expectation that every new $1,000 phone should have an intimidating camera that’s visually bigger/better than before. If I showed you a $1,000 flagship phone with only one camera (like Sharp’s latest flagship for Japan), there’s a chance you might think I’m trying to sell you a phone from 2015.



