Leaked iPhone 15 glass panels and CAD renders further solidify rumors





This is undoubtedly a long-overdue change, even though many still prefer the notch over the Dynamic Island, but will it be the most significant upgrade over the predecessors? Word is that apart from dropping the notch and maybe getting thinner uniform bezels (0.05 inches, or 1.5mm), the regular iPhone 15 units will still have just 60Hz display refresh rate and won't inherit the Always-on Display feature. Not to mention that the chip will probably once again be outdated by one year.





via SeekDevice Another rumor that has been circling between tech enthusiasts and leakers is that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with new frames made out of Titanium, whereas the ones up until now were manufactured using stainless steel (). There are two main benefits to this alleged change that make it an upgrade — it is more durable and lighter simultaneously.





Other whispers about the iPhone 15 series include the introduction of USB-C, which is looking more and more as a potential disappointment to bring mixed feelings. Apple 's 2023 flagships are expected to get announced sometime during September, the same as in previous years.





For now things are looking a bit underwhelming when it comes the the new iPhone lineup, but there is still quite a bit of time until the end of Summer, so stay tuned for any further spoilers to come!



