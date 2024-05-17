Leaked images reveal all the colors for Oppo's upcoming Reno 12 series



Well-known and trusted leaker Evan Blass shared images of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro on X. Both phones will come in three color options. While they look almost identical, there are subtle differences in their color shades and finishes.







The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro both come in a sleek Black option. But the Reno 12 Pro also shows off a stylish gradient light pink, while the standard Reno 12 flaunts a soft pink design with a matte finish.







The third color option really stands out. The Reno 12 comes in a Millennium Silver, while the Pro model will be available in a unique Silver Fantasy Purple. You can see both colors side by side, thanks to another leak from China showing what appear to be real-life images of the upcoming phones.







So, with so many leaked images, the design and colorways of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are no longer a secret. As you can see, both phones sport a triple camera setup, and the specs for these cameras recently leaked, too.



Both phones are rumored to house a 50MP main camera featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. Furthermore, speculation suggests they may boast a 50MP selfie camera as well.



Previous reports suggest that the standard Oppo Reno 12 could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 processor, while its Pro counterpart may boast the more powerful Dimensity 9200+. The Pro model is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch display with a crisp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging.



Additionally, OnePlus and Oppo recently announced a partnership with Google to bring Google's AI to their phones. The Oppo Reno 12 series is anticipated to incorporate not only some of Google's AI features but also several developed in-house.



Price details are still under wraps, but the initial launch of these two phones will take place in China. Whether they'll hit other markets soon after remains uncertain. Keep an eye out for further updates.