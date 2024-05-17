Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Leaked images reveal all the colors for Oppo's upcoming Reno 12 series

By
0comments
Leaked images reveal all the colors for Oppo's upcoming Reno 12 series
The Chinese company Oppo is gearing up to unveil its next smartphones, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, on May 23. Ahead of the launch, there have been multiple leaks, and now new images show all the colors both phones will be available in.

Well-known and trusted leaker Evan Blass shared images of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro on X. Both phones will come in three color options. While they look almost identical, there are subtle differences in their color shades and finishes.


The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro both come in a sleek Black option. But the Reno 12 Pro also shows off a stylish gradient light pink, while the standard Reno 12 flaunts a soft pink design with a matte finish.


The third color option really stands out. The Reno 12 comes in a Millennium Silver, while the Pro model will be available in a unique Silver Fantasy Purple. You can see both colors side by side, thanks to another leak from China showing what appear to be real-life images of the upcoming phones.


So, with so many leaked images, the design and colorways of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are no longer a secret. As you can see, both phones sport a triple camera setup, and the specs for these cameras recently leaked, too.

Both phones are rumored to house a 50MP main camera featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. Furthermore, speculation suggests they may boast a 50MP selfie camera as well.

Previous reports suggest that the standard Oppo Reno 12 could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 processor, while its Pro counterpart may boast the more powerful Dimensity 9200+. The Pro model is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch display with a crisp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging.

Additionally, OnePlus and Oppo recently announced a partnership with Google to bring Google's AI to their phones. The Oppo Reno 12 series is anticipated to incorporate not only some of Google's AI features but also several developed in-house.

Price details are still under wraps, but the initial launch of these two phones will take place in China. Whether they'll hit other markets soon after remains uncertain. Keep an eye out for further updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless