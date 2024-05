The Oppo Reno 12 gets a triple camera setup on its back

The Oppo Reno 12 is no longer a secret, as any avid PhoneArena reader would tell – yesterday, we reported Oppo's new Reno line announcement dates: May 23.The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are going to be solid mid-rangers with lots of AI incorporated – the artificial intelligence features are believed to be developed both in-house and in partnership with Google.The Pro version is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a powerful triple camera. Pricing details and international availability have yet to be announced.The non-Pro Reno 12 could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 chipset.Now, further findings about the Oppo Reno 12 float and bring information about the phone's camera setup.The main camera could pack a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultra-wide camera for architecture photographers out there, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. Telephotos are a must these days!There could be a 50MP snapper on the front for selfies.