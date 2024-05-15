Oppo Reno12 series to be unveiled next week, new AI features teased
Oppo has just confirmed when exactly fans can expect to see its new Reno12 series. The Chinese company also confirmed the new phones will be heavily stuffed with AI features, which isn’t surprising considering Oppo decided to invest a lot in generative AI.
In fact, OnePlus and Oppo announced they have partnered with Google to bring the latter’s AI to their phones. The Oppo Reno12 phones are likely to feature not just Google AI features, but many that Oppo developed in-house.
According to previous reports, the regular Oppo Reno12 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 processor, while the Pro version will be powered by a much faster Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition CPU.
Other highlights of the Oppo Reno12 Pro include a stunning 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a generous 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, as well as a powerful triple camera.
That said, Oppo confirmed the Reno12 series will be unveiled on May 23. One thing that Oppo left out from the teaser is the number of phones it plans to introduce next week, but we’re bound to see at least two: Reno12 and Reno12 Pro.
No word on the price yet, but these will initially be introduced in China, and it’s unclear whether or not they will make it to other markets soon after.
