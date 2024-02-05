Oppo Reno12, Reno12 Pro specs leaked, release tipped for June
We’re still months away from June, but the first details about Oppo’s next mid-range smartphones, the Reno12 and Reno12 Pro, have just been leaked. After releasing its first flagship for the year, the Find X7 Ultra, Oppo is now preparing to take on the mid-tier with these two upcoming devices.
On paper, the Reno12 and Reno12 Pro feel quite powerful for the mid-range segment, so the most important thing will be the pricing scheme. If Oppo puts a good price on these mid-range phones, they could become very popular in many markets.
The Oppo Reno12 Pro will probably feature better sensors, but the sizes are said to be the same: 50MP (with OIS) + 8MP + 50MP (2x optical zoom). Both phones will include 50-megapixel front-facing cameras, although Reno12 Pro’s will feature autofocus too.
The main difference between the two is the chipset. The vanilla Reno12 is equipped with a MediaTek CPU codenamed “MTK 24M,” while the Reno12 Pro is reportedly going to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 processor.
Both phones will include 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the Reno12 Pro will have a 512GB variant too. The report also claims that both phones are set to be announced in June 2024. As always, we recommend our readers to take these rumors with a grain of salt.
That being said, the specs leaked courtesy to MSPowerUser indicate that the performance difference between the two phones won’t be that high. For starters, both phones will sport 6.7-inch OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and triple camera setups.
It’s also worth noting that both Reno12 and Reno12 Pro will be powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 67W charging support. They will be waterproof (IP65-rated) and will most likely run on Android 14.
