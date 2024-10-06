Latest leak shows component layout of the AP that will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra





There had been rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 supporting LPDDR6 RAM but the leaked spec sheet shows that this will not be the case. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will support UFS (Universal Flash Storage) storage 4.0 delivering up to 4,500MB/s read speeds and up to 4,000MB/s write speeds. The Adreno 830 GPU supports internal panels with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,560 with a refresh rate of 144Hz. While that is considered 4K, not many of Qualcomm's customers for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP plan on offering a phone with a 4K display.













The chipset is being manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E). This month we've heard that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be priced in a range of $190-$240 depending on who is leaking the information. Considering that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is priced at $200, leaker Ice Universe might be correct when he posted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be priced at the high end of the aforementioned pricing range.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature two Oryon performance CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 4.32 GHz. It also will sport six Oryon low-powered efficiency CPU cores running at a clock speed as fast as 3.53 GHz. The chipset will be officially announced later this month at the Snapdragon Summit which is held by Qualcomm in late October every year.

