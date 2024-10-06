Latest leak shows component layout of the AP that will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra
A new leak showing the component layout for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsetreveals some new information about the application processor (AP) that will power next year's SamsungGalaxy S25 Ultra. The leaked image was shared by "X" subscriber Jukanlosreve, and posted on Baidu by "SalothSar." According to the new leaks and previously leaked info, there will be two different variants of the SoC. One is the SM8750 and the other, the SM8750P, is for Wi-Fi connectivity only. As a result, only the SM8750 will support mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz bands.
There had been rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 supporting LPDDR6 RAM but the leaked spec sheet shows that this will not be the case. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will support UFS (Universal Flash Storage) storage 4.0 delivering up to 4,500MB/s read speeds and up to 4,000MB/s write speeds. The Adreno 830 GPU supports internal panels with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,560 with a refresh rate of 144Hz. While that is considered 4K, not many of Qualcomm's customers for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP plan on offering a phone with a 4K display.
The big change to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 compared to its predecessor is that the new chip will use custom Qualcomm CPU cores instead of licensing them from Arm. A Geekbench test of the OnePlus 13 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 revealed a healthy improvement with a single-core score of 3236 and a multi-core score of 10049.
Leaked diagram shows the layout of components for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP. | Image credit-SalothSa
The chipset is being manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E). This month we've heard that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be priced in a range of $190-$240 depending on who is leaking the information. Considering that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is priced at $200, leaker Ice Universe might be correct when he posted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be priced at the high end of the aforementioned pricing range.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature two Oryon performance CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 4.32 GHz. It also will sport six Oryon low-powered efficiency CPU cores running at a clock speed as fast as 3.53 GHz. The chipset will be officially announced later this month at the Snapdragon Summit which is held by Qualcomm in late October every year.
