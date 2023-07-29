Anonymous Google insider leaks exclusive watch faces for the Pixel Watch 2

Thanks to Apple and Samsung , you can't have a mobile ecosystem these days without offering a premium phone line, a tablet, true wireless earbuds, and a watch. Google now has a full Pixel ecosystem by offering the new flagship Pixel handsets, the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel Buds, and the Pixel Watch. This October, we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2.





Android Authority has published images of four new faces that will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2. This leak reportedly comes from an anonymous source inside Google and each of the four new looks is said to be highly-configurable. So let's dig in.





The first new face is called "Accessible" and there will be four variants:

Just Time-just as you'd expect from the name, this shows just the digital time in a stacked format.

Circular-shows the digital time in a single line with a circle underneath for a complication. The image shows the battery life remaining as a percentage.

Stacked Time-this option includes the stacked digital time with a complication on the right side. In the photo, the date is shown.

Linear-this look shows the digital time stacked with the date on top.









The next face is called "Arc" and it has been created for those who want more information from their smartwatch. There are six variants divided into three categories made up of two sub-variants each. One sub-variant comes with four complications and the other has two complications:







Max —this look comes with four/two circular complication slots in the middle of the face.

Minimal —this variant has four/two complication slots and features the date in the upper part of the face.

Numerals — big numbers in the middle of the face along with four/two complication slots.









The third new face is called Bold Digital and is also one of the clock options available for Pixel phones on Android 14. These configurations show the time using large digital numbers, each one a different color. The Just Time variant shows just the time while the Radial option comes with three complication slots.









The last new face is Analog Bold which shows the time in analog and is available in different configurations with zero to four complication slots; some faces have dashes between the numbers, and some show the date. While all of the watch faces are offered in various colors, the Pixel Watch 2 will have dynamic theming as colors will be extracted from the active watch face and used throughout the UI. The Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by Wear OS 4.









And by the way, if you don't know what a complication is any function on a watch that does something other than basic timekeeping.

