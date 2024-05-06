Official renders of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) leak





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will feature a flat screen with a centered front-facing camera and a 1080 x 2200 FHD+ resolution. The side bezels appear to be of a reasonable size for a phone in this class, but those on the top and bottom are larger. Previous leaks called for the phone to be equipped with a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate but Android Headlines says to expect a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Also on the bottom of the phone will be a 3.5mm earphone jack and the device will feature 128GB of storage.









The official renders show that the primary camera will feature a 50MP sensor and should include optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera is expected to weigh in at 8MP. While we have no idea exactly which application processor will be under the hood, we do expect the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to be powered by a lower-mid-range Snapdragon SoC. For example, last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) carried a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset along with 6GB of RAM. We expect the capacity of the battery to remain at 5000mAh.







