Official renders of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) leak

Back in January, we showed you renders of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) created by @OnLeaks and @Smartmania. However, these renders did not include one major part of the budget-priced phone: the stylus. Today, official renders of the stylus together with the phone were published by Android Headlines. Speaking of the stylus, there should be a stylus slot on the bottom right corner of the phone.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will feature a flat screen with a centered front-facing camera and a 1080 x 2200 FHD+ resolution. The side bezels appear to be of a reasonable size for a phone in this class, but those on the top and bottom are larger. Previous leaks called for the phone to be equipped with a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate but Android Headlines says to expect a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Also on the bottom of the phone will be a 3.5mm earphone jack and the device will feature 128GB of storage.


The official renders show that the primary camera will feature a 50MP sensor and should include optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera is expected to weigh in at 8MP. While we have no idea exactly which application processor will be under the hood, we do expect the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to be powered by a lower-mid-range Snapdragon SoC. For example, last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) carried a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset along with 6GB of RAM. We expect the capacity of the battery to remain at 5000mAh.


All of the buttons will be on the right side of the phone although this year, the fingerprint scanner might be found under the display instead of integrated with the power button; Android 14 will be pre-installed. Although the handset has yet to be announced, last year's model was released on June 2nd so we could see the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) made official shortly.
