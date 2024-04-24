Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Lava launches its first-ever smartwatches, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN

By
0comments
Wearables
Lava launches its first-ever smartwatches, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN
Indian tech company Lava has just introduced its first smartwatches in India, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN. The new products strongly resemble popular smartwatches already available on the market like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The more expensive of the two, the Prowatch ZN features a rounded form factor and uses a zinc alloy for its body. It comes with a 1.43-inch OLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.



Lava’s new Prowatch ZN smartwatch packs a wide range of sensors, including SpO2, step counter and other sensors that can measure stress and sleep. The wearable device is powered by a 350 mAh battery, which promises up to 7 days of normal usage or 3 days with Bluetooth enabled.

On the other hand, the Prowatch VN has a rectangular design, and sports a larger 1.96-inch LCD display with 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Just like the ZN model, it’s made of a zinc alloy and features the same sensors for tracking and measuring. It’s powered by a much smaller 230mAh battery, which is rated for up to 5 days of normal usage or 2 days with Bluetooth enabled.

 

It’s also worth mentioning that Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN feature IP68 and IP67 ratings. The former will be available in India for as low as Rs 5,000 ($60), while the latter is priced to sell for Rs 4,000 ($48).

Currently, Lava is offering big discounts to all customers who want to buy either of the two smartwatches, almost cutting the prices in half.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon
Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless