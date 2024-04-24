Up Next:
Lava launches its first-ever smartwatches, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN
Indian tech company Lava has just introduced its first smartwatches in India, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN. The new products strongly resemble popular smartwatches already available on the market like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The more expensive of the two, the Prowatch ZN features a rounded form factor and uses a zinc alloy for its body. It comes with a 1.43-inch OLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.
The more expensive of the two, the Prowatch ZN features a rounded form factor and uses a zinc alloy for its body. It comes with a 1.43-inch OLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.
Lava Prowatch ZN
Lava’s new Prowatch ZN smartwatch packs a wide range of sensors, including SpO2, step counter and other sensors that can measure stress and sleep. The wearable device is powered by a 350 mAh battery, which promises up to 7 days of normal usage or 3 days with Bluetooth enabled.
On the other hand, the Prowatch VN has a rectangular design, and sports a larger 1.96-inch LCD display with 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Just like the ZN model, it’s made of a zinc alloy and features the same sensors for tracking and measuring. It’s powered by a much smaller 230mAh battery, which is rated for up to 5 days of normal usage or 2 days with Bluetooth enabled.
It’s also worth mentioning that Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN feature IP68 and IP67 ratings. The former will be available in India for as low as Rs 5,000 ($60), while the latter is priced to sell for Rs 4,000 ($48).
Currently, Lava is offering big discounts to all customers who want to buy either of the two smartwatches, almost cutting the prices in half.
On the other hand, the Prowatch VN has a rectangular design, and sports a larger 1.96-inch LCD display with 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Just like the ZN model, it’s made of a zinc alloy and features the same sensors for tracking and measuring. It’s powered by a much smaller 230mAh battery, which is rated for up to 5 days of normal usage or 2 days with Bluetooth enabled.
Lava Prowatch VN
It’s also worth mentioning that Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN feature IP68 and IP67 ratings. The former will be available in India for as low as Rs 5,000 ($60), while the latter is priced to sell for Rs 4,000 ($48).
Currently, Lava is offering big discounts to all customers who want to buy either of the two smartwatches, almost cutting the prices in half.
Things that are NOT allowed: