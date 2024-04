Lava launches its first-ever smartwatches, the Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN

It’s also worth mentioning that Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN feature IP68 and IP67 ratings. The former will be available in India for as low as Rs 5,000 ($60), while the latter is priced to sell for Rs 4,000 ($48).



Lava’s new Prowatch ZN smartwatch packs a wide range of sensors, including SpO2, step counter and other sensors that can measure stress and sleep. The wearable device is powered by a 350 mAh battery, which promises up to 7 days of normal usage or 3 days with Bluetooth enabled.On the other hand, the Prowatch VN has a rectangular design, and sports a larger 1.96-inch LCD display with 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Just like the ZN model, it’s made of a zinc alloy and features the same sensors for tracking and measuring. It’s powered by a much smaller 230mAh battery, which is rated for up to 5 days of normal usage or 2 days with Bluetooth enabled.