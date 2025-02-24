Qualcomm's latest APs allow some Android phones to offer 8 years of Android and security updates

Qualcomm announced on Tuesday that starting with Android handsets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, device manufacturers will be able to offer consumers up to eight consecutive years of Android system and security updates. Smartphones launching with new Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7 mobile platforms will also be able to offer buyers eight consecutive years of updates.





Qualcomm says that its goal is to help device owners squeeze as much value as they can from the devices that use its semiconductors. The San Diego-based fabless chip designer says that device manufacturers are now assured of passing along to its customers the latest version of Android over the eight years of support that Qualcomm's top application processors (AP) can support.







The consecutive eight years of support is obviously a huge increase in the number of years of support that Qualcomm's APs can provide. Needless to say (but we will anyway), the eight years is also the longest number of consecutive years that Qualcomm's APs have been able to continue offering support for a mobile device.





Mobile device manufacturers will now receive support for platform software for eight consecutive years. This includes both Android OS and kernel updates. Devices offering extended support started hitting the market toward the end of 2024 according to Qualcomm. The first phones to be covered with this additional support are Android models powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP running Android 15





As we already noted, new phones released this year running new Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms are also eligible for the extended eight-year coverage. But what we do need to point out is that the decision whether to give a particular phone eight years of Android and security updates is up to each manufacturer. Qualcomm says that it is already seeing commitments from manufacturers to keep their phones available to consumers for longer periods of time.



Recommended Stories





Unfortunately, Qualcomm says that phones that have already been released using Snapdragon APs older than the Snapdragon 8 Elite cannot take advantage of the extended updates. Qualcomm does say that it will continue to work with device manufacturers to have the software support needs for their legacy devices met.



