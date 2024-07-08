LAST CHANCE: Don't miss out on saving up to $1,500 from Samsung by reserving your next Galaxy device
It's the Monday after what was a long weekend for many in the States, so we thought it would be a good idea to remind you that you have a little less than two days left to get $1,500 in instant savings and a chance to win a $5,000 gift card from Samsung. This is what could be yours if you reserve your next Galaxy device before July 10th, when Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. This event is the one where the company is expected to showcase its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology. The event will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it in person.
To celebrate, Samsung is offering several deals for those who reserve a new Galaxy device before the official launch. You can get an instant $50 credit and save up to $1,500 when you pre-order. You can also enter the sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Reservations are open now and end on July 10.
While Samsung hasn't revealed specifics about the new devices, the event is expected to focus on AI. This means we could see new AI-powered features and capabilities in the next generation of Galaxy devices. Earlier this year, Samsung added similar features to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it's likely they'll continue this trend with their other devices.
In terms of hardware, we expect to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These devices are expected to be showcased alongside updates to Samsung's existing software and services. This could include improvements to Bixby, Samsung's AI assistant, or new features in Samsung Health, SmartThings, or other Samsung apps.
The Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 is a significant date for tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans, and it will be interesting to see how Samsung's new products and features will influence the future of mobile technology. However, the clock is ticking to get in on those early bird deals, so don't delay any further!
