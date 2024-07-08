LAST CHANCE: Don't miss out on saving up to $1,500 from Samsung by reserving your next Galaxy device

Image credit — Samsung









To celebrate, Samsung is offering several deals for those who reserve a new Galaxy device before the official launch. You can get an instant $50 credit and save up to $1,500 when you pre-order. You can also enter the sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Reservations are open now and end on July 10. To celebrate, Samsung is offering several deals for those who reserve a new Galaxy device before the official launch. You can get an instant $50 credit and save up to $1,500 when you pre-order. You can also enter the sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Reservations are open now and end on July 10.





Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung









The Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 is a significant date for tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans, and it will be interesting to see how Samsung's new products and features will influence the future of mobile technology. However, the clock is ticking to get in on those early bird deals, so don't delay any further!

