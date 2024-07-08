Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

LAST CHANCE: Don't miss out on saving up to $1,500 from Samsung by reserving your next Galaxy device

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
LAST CHANCE: Don't miss out on saving up to $1,500 from Samsung by reserving your next Galaxy device
Image credit — Samsung

It's the Monday after what was a long weekend for many in the States, so we thought it would be a good idea to remind you that you have a little less than two days left to get $1,500 in instant savings and a chance to win a $5,000 gift card from Samsung. This is what could be yours if you reserve your next Galaxy device before July 10th, when Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. This event is the one where the company is expected to showcase its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology. The event will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it in person.

To celebrate, Samsung is offering several deals for those who reserve a new Galaxy device before the official launch. You can get an instant $50 credit and save up to $1,500 when you pre-order. You can also enter the sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Reservations are open now and end on July 10.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung

While Samsung hasn't revealed specifics about the new devices, the event is expected to focus on AI. This means we could see new AI-powered features and capabilities in the next generation of Galaxy devices. Earlier this year, Samsung added similar features to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it's likely they'll continue this trend with their other devices.

In terms of hardware, we expect to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These devices are expected to be showcased alongside updates to Samsung's existing software and services. This could include improvements to Bixby, Samsung's AI assistant, or new features in Samsung Health, SmartThings, or other Samsung apps.

The Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 is a significant date for tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans, and it will be interesting to see how Samsung's new products and features will influence the future of mobile technology. However, the clock is ticking to get in on those early bird deals, so don't delay any further!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless