Kobo launches improved Elipsa 2E e-ink tablet with magnetic stylus
Kobo’s new Elipsa 2E easily goes into the large tablets category considering that it comes with a massive 10.3-inch display. Not to mention that it features an upgraded magnetic stylus that can be easily attached to the side of the tablet.

Made from eco-conscious materials, the Elipsa 2E promises to offer an upgraded digital reading and writing experience. The 10.3-inch glare-free e-ink touchscreen and ComfortLight PRO reduces blue light and eyestrain, features that many other eReaders provide to different degrees.

The tablet has around 32GB of storage and it’s supposed to offer weeks of battery life on a single charge, but that will highly depend on how you use it. It’s fully compatible with audiobooks, so you can switch between reading ebooks to listening to Kobo audiobooks with Bluetooth wireless technology.

As per Kobo’s statement, the tablet’s exterior is 85% made of recycled plastic, while 10% is made of ocean-bound plastic. The Elipsa 2E can be protected with the eco-friendly SleepCover, which is also made with 97% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic. This is only available in Black and promises to save battery life by putting the tablet to sleep when you close it.

As mentioned earlier, the Elipsa 2E comes with an upgraded Kobo Stylus 2 that has been redesigned for better ergonomics. It’s also rechargeable and allows users to write directly on the tablet. You can make highlights, use the eraser on the back, write in the margins, and highlight standout passages with the dedicated button.

As far as the price goes, Kobo Elipsa 2E is now available for pre-order for $400. The tablet can be picked up in stores and online as of April 19 in Canada, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Turkey. The retail package includes the Kobo Stylus 2.

