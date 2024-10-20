Just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 needs softer edges too
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It's been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have slightly curved corners. Should this turn out to be true, I think Samsung should consider this design change for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well, as the sharp corners of the current Fold models can be uncomfortable to hold, especially for long periods. Softening those edges might make the phone more ergonomic and comfortable to use.
To be clear, I'm not talking about curved screens that waterfall over the edges like some older Galaxy models. I'm just suggesting a gentle curve to the phone's corners where you hold it. Samsung has already incorporated a very slight curve on the Z Fold 6, but it needs to be a bit more pronounce. This small change could make a big difference in how the phone feels in your hand.
Samsung softened the edges a bit with the Z Fold 6, but not enough to make it comfortable to hold. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone technology. With each iteration, we've seen improvements in display quality, hinge mechanism, and overall durability. However, one design aspect that has remained relatively unchanged is the sharp corners of the device.
While the flat sides and sharp corners contribute to a modern, angular aesthetic, they can also dig into the palm when holding the device for extended periods. This is a common complaint among users of the Z Fold series, and it seems Samsung might be addressing this concern with the upcoming S25 Ultra.
Leaked S25 Ultra imagesLeaked images suggest that the S25 Ultra will feature subtly curved corners, a departure from the sharp edges of its predecessor. This design change could significantly improve the ergonomics of the device, making it more comfortable to hold and use.
Alleged leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra screen and screen protectors. | Images credit — Ice Universe
If Samsung is indeed moving towards a more rounded design language with the S25 Ultra, it makes sense for them to extend this approach to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The larger size and heavier weight of the Fold make the sharp corners even more pronounced, and curved edges could greatly enhance the user experience.
In addition to improved comfort, curved corners on the Z Fold 7 could also make the device feel more refined and premium. The subtle curves would add a touch of elegance to the design, aligning it with the sleek aesthetic of the S25 Ultra.
Of course, there are potential drawbacks to consider. Some users might prefer the sharp, angular look of the current Fold models. Additionally, curved corners could make it slightly more difficult to apply screen protectors.
However, the potential benefits in terms of comfort and ergonomics likely outweigh these minor concerns, in my opinion. If Samsung can successfully implement curved corners without compromising the structural integrity or functionality of the Z Fold 7, it could be a welcome design change for many users.
Why the boxy design has been a winning strategy for a whileOne question that arises is why Samsung opted for a boxy design with sharp corners for its foldable phones in the first place. Several factors could have contributed to this decision:
Firstly, the sharp, angular design language was a popular trend in smartphone design for a while. Many flagship phones from various manufacturers adopted this aesthetic, and Samsung may have followed suit to keep its devices looking modern and trendy.
Secondly, the boxy design could have been a practical consideration. The sharp corners and flat sides might have made it easier to engineer the complex hinge mechanism and folding display of the Fold series. Curved edges could have added complexity to the manufacturing process.
Thirdly, the sharp corners could have been seen as a way to differentiate the Fold series from traditional smartphones. The unique design language helped the Fold stand out as a truly innovative and groundbreaking device.
However, as foldable phones become more mainstream, the focus is shifting towards user comfort and ergonomics. Samsung may have realized that the sharp corners, while aesthetically pleasing to some, can be a significant drawback for many users.
The rumored shift towards curved corners in the S25 Ultra suggests that Samsung is now prioritizing comfort and usability over a purely angular design language. This change in approach could be a sign that the company is listening to user feedback and is committed to making its devices as user-friendly as possible.
Personally, I think this would be a great move. I've always found the sharp corners of the Fold series a bit uncomfortable, and I think curved corners would make a big difference in terms of ergonomics. I'm also excited to see how this design change would affect the overall look and feel of the device. I think it could give the Fold 7 a more premium and refined aesthetic.
