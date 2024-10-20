Just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 needs softer edges too

Leaked S25 Ultra images Leaked images suggest that the S25 Ultra will feature subtly curved corners, a departure from the sharp edges of its predecessor. This design change could significantly improve the ergonomics of the device, making it more comfortable to hold and use.

Alleged leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra screen and screen protectors. | Images credit — Ice Universe





If Samsung is indeed moving towards a more rounded design language with the S25 Ultra, it makes sense for them to extend this approach to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The larger size and heavier weight of the Fold make the sharp corners even more pronounced, and curved edges could greatly enhance the user experience.In addition to improved comfort, curved corners on the Z Fold 7 could also make the device feel more refined and premium. The subtle curves would add a touch of elegance to the design, aligning it with the sleek aesthetic of the S25 Ultra.Of course, there are potential drawbacks to consider. Some users might prefer the sharp, angular look of the current Fold models. Additionally, curved corners could make it slightly more difficult to apply screen protectors.However, the potential benefits in terms of comfort and ergonomics likely outweigh these minor concerns, in my opinion. If Samsung can successfully implement curved corners without compromising the structural integrity or functionality of the Z Fold 7, it could be a welcome design change for many users.