Just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 needs softer edges too

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 . | Image credit — PhoneArena

To be clear, I'm not talking about curved screens that waterfall over the edges like some older Galaxy models. I'm just suggesting a gentle curve to the phone's corners where you hold it. Samsung has already incorporated a very slight curve on the Z Fold 6 , but it needs to be a bit more pronounce. This small change could make a big difference in how the phone feels in your hand.



Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone technology. With each iteration, we've seen improvements in display quality, hinge mechanism, and overall durability. However, one design aspect that has remained relatively unchanged is the sharp corners of the device.



While the flat sides and sharp corners contribute to a modern, angular aesthetic, they can also dig into the palm when holding the device for extended periods. This is a common complaint among users of the Z Fold series, and it seems Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone technology. With each iteration, we've seen improvements in display quality, hinge mechanism, and overall durability. However, one design aspect that has remained relatively unchanged is the sharp corners of the device.While the flat sides and sharp corners contribute to a modern, angular aesthetic, they can also dig into the palm when holding the device for extended periods. This is a common complaint among users of the Z Fold series, and it seems Samsung might be addressing this concern with the upcoming S25 Ultra.





Leaked S25 Ultra images Leaked images suggest that the S25 Ultra will feature subtly curved corners, a departure from the sharp edges of its predecessor. This design change could significantly improve the ergonomics of the device, making it more comfortable to hold and use.





Alleged leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra screen and screen protectors. | Images credit — Ice Universe

If Samsung is indeed moving towards a more rounded design language with the S25 Ultra, it makes sense for them to extend this approach to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The larger size and heavier weight of the Fold make the sharp corners even more pronounced, and curved edges could greatly enhance the user experience.



In addition to improved comfort, curved corners on the Z Fold 7 could also make the device feel more refined and premium. The subtle curves would add a touch of elegance to the design, aligning it with the sleek aesthetic of the S25 Ultra.



Of course, there are potential drawbacks to consider. Some users might prefer the sharp, angular look of the current Fold models. Additionally, curved corners could make it slightly more difficult to apply screen protectors.



However, the potential benefits in terms of comfort and ergonomics likely outweigh these minor concerns, in my opinion. If Samsung can successfully implement curved corners without compromising the structural integrity or functionality of the Z Fold 7, it could be a welcome design change for many users. If Samsung is indeed moving towards a more rounded design language with the S25 Ultra, it makes sense for them to extend this approach to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The larger size and heavier weight of the Fold make the sharp corners even more pronounced, and curved edges could greatly enhance the user experience.In addition to improved comfort, curved corners on the Z Fold 7 could also make the device feel more refined and premium. The subtle curves would add a touch of elegance to the design, aligning it with the sleek aesthetic of the S25 Ultra.Of course, there are potential drawbacks to consider. Some users might prefer the sharp, angular look of the current Fold models. Additionally, curved corners could make it slightly more difficult to apply screen protectors.However, the potential benefits in terms of comfort and ergonomics likely outweigh these minor concerns, in my opinion. If Samsung can successfully implement curved corners without compromising the structural integrity or functionality of the Z Fold 7, it could be a welcome design change for many users.