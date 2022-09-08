Steve Jobs' daughter mocks iPhone 14 line with meme on Instagram

Even though the creation of the iPhone was the result of several Apple employees working on super secret teams, much of the public believes that the whole thing from concept to the final version, and all of the great features, popped out of the head of Steve Jobs. The late executive did get the ball rolling on the creation of the device after getting pissed at Motorola. Now you might wonder why Jobs was ticked at Motorola, and it is an interesting story.

The iPhone was not the first cellular handset to have input from Apple







You see, the iPhone wasn't the first phone that Apple helped develop. On September 7th, 2005, Motorola and Apple launched the Rokr (pronounced 'rocker') E1. A rebranded Motorola E398, the phone featured an iPod interface but could hold only 100 songs. It wasn't this low storage capability that got Jobs upset, nor was it the poor quality of the device that filled Steve with rage.





During the unveiling of the Rokr E1 in front of the media, the phone failed to work correctly. If you've ever watched the video on YouTube , you can see a visibly upset Jobs staring down at the device as he says, "It was supposed to resume my music right back to where it was. I hit the wrong button. But you can resume your music right back to where it was if you hit the right button."





Jobs concluded that Apple could make a better phone and he assigned teams to develop the device. And what a device it turned out to be. No other consumer electronics product has had the unfailing level of love and devotion from its owners and fans. And yesterday, as you undoubtedly know, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 line and even though it announced satellite connectivity for all four new handsets in case of an emergency, that wasn't the big breakout feature.







That honor belongs to the Dynamic Island, the blacked-out lozenge-shaped cutout that replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple turned it from an oft-criticized design to arguably the most exciting part of the new Pro iPhone models. Kudos to Apple for essentially turning the notch into a message center. You might even consider it a small, secondary shape-shifting screen for notifications.





Still, Apple has its share of critics quickly putting down the iPhone 14 series. One critic, in particular, caught the eye of the media after saying that the iPhone 14 models are the same as the iPhone 13 handsets. The reason why this critic gets plenty of media attention is because of her last name, which is Jobs.



Eve Jobs is no chip off the old block







Eve Jobs is Steve's 23-year-old daughter (he had three), and on Instagram, she mocked yesterday's unveiling by posting a photo of a man holding up the same exact shirt that he is wearing. The caption she wrote says, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today." Well, Eve, you are certainly no chip off the old block as your dad was the consummate salesman while hosting these events, getting us excited to buy Apple devices.





It also makes us wonder about how closely Eve was watching the "Far Out" event. After all, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is new and will have the best battery life of any iPhone. All four models sport the new Emergency SOS satellite system (with Apple being the second firm to offer this after Huawei's announcement on Tuesday), and on the Pro models, there is now a 48MP Wide camera on the back, and of course, the Dynamic Island.





Perhaps Eve is fixated on the news that the non-Pro models will recycle the A15 Bionic chipset. But you would think that as one of Steve Jobs' daughters, she wouldn't be satisfied unless she bought either the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max. Both of these models are powered by the new 4nm A16 Bionic SoC. Perhaps Eve is fixated on the news that the non-Pro models will recycle the A15 Bionic chipset. But you would think that as one of Steve Jobs' daughters, she wouldn't be satisfied unless she bought either the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max. Both of these models are powered by the new 4nm A16 Bionic SoC.





If Eve Jobs wants to really try something different, she can buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, or wait for the Pixel 7 line which will be unveiled on October 6th. Steve, who had a serious hatred of Android, would spin in his grave like a rotisserie chicken if he saw his daughter with a Google Pixel handset in her hand.





Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 series start tomorrow, September 9th, and the phone will be released one week later.

