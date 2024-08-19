These JLab budget earbuds with ANC are a gem waiting to be snatched up at Target

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Want a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and long battery life for less than $55? The JLab JBuds Air ANC might be ideal for you. These budget wireless earbuds typically cost just $69.99, but Target now lets you snatch a pair for 25% off their usual price.

In other words, you can save $17 on these ultra-cheap earbuds. The merchant has only slashed prices for the model in Black, so you might want to keep that in mind. As for their value for money, while certainly not as impressive as the best wireless earbuds on the market, these puppies are still a fine choice for users on a budget.

Is your budget tighter? Fret not! The brand has another generously discounted model at Target. We're talking about the JLab Go Sport TWS earbuds. These are ultra-cheap even when not on sale, usually offered for $29.99. However, Target now lets you save 33% on a pair, meaning they can be yours for less than $20. With their ergonomic design and IP55 rating, these could be the ideal workout earbuds for individuals on a budget.

Right off the bat, we advise you to lower your expectations. The JBuds Air ANC are quite affordable from the start. And, just like most budget options, they don't stand out with superb audio clarity or head-turning noise cancellation. Even so, these puppies have earned many fans with their comfortable design and long battery life.

Specifically, the JBuds Air ANC offer over 10 hours of listening time per single charge, with an extra 30+ hours available from the case. That's to say, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for more than 40 hours! With ANC on, you can expect 24+ total listening time with the charging case.

What about the audio quality? You can expect a decent amount of low-end that adds depth to your tunes, but the clarity and mid-range are far from perfect. Even so, these are some of the better-sounding affordable earbuds on the market. Similarly, the ANC does an OK job quieting some unwanted noises, but it can't silence the outside world.

Are these the best value-for-money earbuds you can find? They may very well be, especially at their current price. Once again, Target's clearance deal may not stay up for long, so if you're on a tight budget, consider getting the JLab JBuds Air ANC for 25% off their usual price.
