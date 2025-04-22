The JBL Xtreme 4 becomes an even more popular pick at this price at Walmart
If you're in the market for new high-end headphones that deliver incredible sound, complemented by industry-leading ANC, you should definitely snag the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 while they're still sweetly discounted on Amazon. However, if you're not a fan of headphones and prefer enjoying your tunes by blasting them from a powerful Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Xtreme 4 is right up your alley.
It's tough as nails, too! Boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it’s completely dust-tight and can handle being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes. So whether you're heading to the beach, chilling at the park, or venturing into the forest, you can count on this party speaker to handle the elements without breaking down.
The biggest reason to get the JBL Xtreme 4 isn’t its great sound or impeccable battery life—it's the current price at Walmart! At around $82 off, this handsome fella can be yours for only $298, down from $379.95.
At the time of writing, neither Amazon, Best Buy, nor Woot has a better deal than the one at Walmart. This makes the current offer the best chance you have right now to score the JBL Xtreme 4 at a cheaper price. So, don't waste any more time! Grab this capable speaker for less while you can!
This bad boy is one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, capable of delivering loud sound. That makes it a great choice whether you're mellowing out on your couch or enjoying the company of friends in the park. And if you need more power, you can always pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost functionality for an even more mesmerizing experience.
Battery life won't be an issue, either. Our friend here can keep the music going for up to 24 hours on a single charge. And when your phone starts running low, just plug it in—the speaker can charge your device while it plays.
