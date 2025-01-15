Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Extremely loud, the JBL Xtreme 4 drops to a new all-time low at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 4 portable Bluetooth speaker hangs by its strap on a bike in a sandy outdoor setting.
We shared a lovely JBL Charge 5 promo at Woot just a few days ago, but it's now over and gone. Don't despair; Amazon has something that may appeal to music lovers even more. We're talking about an all-new JBL Xtreme 4 sale that brings the latest big-sized unit to an all-time low. No joke—the model is currently 29% off, saving you $110 on its ~$380 original price.

Amazon sells the JBL Xtreme 4 for 29% off

An unexpected Amazon sale has brought the JBL Xtreme 4 to a new all-time low! That's right! The unit is currently 29% off in Black, Blue, and Camouflage, allowing you to save $110. Don't miss out.
$110 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, we did our homework, checking what promos are currently available for this portable Bluetooth speaker at other sellers. Over at Best Buy, the model arrives at its standard price, while Walmart lets you grab one for $295.99 instead of $379.95. In other words, Amazon's got the best bargain by far, which beats even a Woot promo we came across in November last year.

As the newest addition to its series, this JBL speaker comes with some upgrades over the old model. First off, it features a strengthened base, offering better stability and fewer accidental rolls. You now get a USB-C port for charging, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 for improved connectivity.

On top of that, the sound quality is spot-on. Not only can you get a large gathering going with it, but the Xtreme 4 also promises more low-end than its predecessor. If you download the companion JBL app, you can also access four EQ presets or create your own listening style with the five-band equalizer. Via the app, you also get Auracast, which replaces PartyBoost and allows you to connect this buddy to other compatible JBL speakers.

As if that's not enough, this big fella offers more battery life than the Xtreme 3. With it, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop music. Not enough? Don't worry—JBL lets you buy a separate battery, allowing you to get even more juice out of it. That's right, this unit has a replaceable battery!

We can't argue that the JBL Xtreme 4 is a tough sell at its standard price. After all, many other Bluetooth speakers offer great sound and some EQ customization at more affordable prices. But you can now get it for 29% off, letting you get way more value for money. Get one at Amazon and save.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

