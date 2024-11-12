Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
JBL's latest big-sized Bluetooth speaker, the Xtreme 4, is on sale for only the second time since its January release. We first saw the unit at 24% off in September, and now Woot's exceptional promo is back with a bang! That means you can once again buy the highly sought-after speaker for $289.95, which saves you $90.
You'd have to be pretty quick to grab that discount, though. According to the Amazon-owned merchant, the extra-spicy sale will remain live until November 14 at 12 AM CT. However, it's very likely to expire sooner than that, especially since neither Amazon nor Best Buy have similar offers. Over at Amazon, for instance, you can only score 13% off a bundle with an included gSport Case.
Looking quite similar to its predecessor, the Xtreme 4 comes with the same water and dust protection rating as the Xtreme 3 (IP67). That certainly isn't a drawback, as the device is primarily suited for outdoor use. And even though it's larger than other well-liked JBL options (including the Flip 6), it comes with an included strap for easier transportation.
Speaking of parties, you can expect this big boy to keep the entertainment going for quite a while. You can get up to 24 hours of nonstop music per charge, which doesn't sound half bad. The battery is swappable, too! You can purchase a separate battery pack for about $100, giving you twice as much playtime! As if that's not enough, the new USB-C port works both ways, allowing you to recharge devices while streaming.
You'd have to be pretty quick to grab that discount, though. According to the Amazon-owned merchant, the extra-spicy sale will remain live until November 14 at 12 AM CT. However, it's very likely to expire sooner than that, especially since neither Amazon nor Best Buy have similar offers. Over at Amazon, for instance, you can only score 13% off a bundle with an included gSport Case.
The best part about Woot's sale? It lets you snatch a brand-new, untouched, unopened unit with a full year of the manufacturer's warranty. Now, that's what we call a tempting bargain!
Looking quite similar to its predecessor, the Xtreme 4 comes with the same water and dust protection rating as the Xtreme 3 (IP67). That certainly isn't a drawback, as the device is primarily suited for outdoor use. And even though it's larger than other well-liked JBL options (including the Flip 6), it comes with an included strap for easier transportation.
But that's not all. The new Xtreme 4 is no joke in the sound department, either. The unit gets sufficiently loud to satisfy most users and offers the signature JBL Pro Sound. That means plenty of low-end, crisp highs and mostly detailed mids. With Auracast, you can make the party even louder by pairing this puppy with other compatible speakers.
Speaking of parties, you can expect this big boy to keep the entertainment going for quite a while. You can get up to 24 hours of nonstop music per charge, which doesn't sound half bad. The battery is swappable, too! You can purchase a separate battery pack for about $100, giving you twice as much playtime! As if that's not enough, the new USB-C port works both ways, allowing you to recharge devices while streaming.
So, yeah, the new JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth checking out. If you think it's good enough, now's absolutely the time to get it without breaking the bank.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
12 Nov, 2024Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
05 Nov, 2024The eye-catching JBL Pulse 5 is at its best price, creating a festive atmosphere on a budget
01 Nov, 2024The hot Bose SoundLink Max finally goes on sale at Amazon — save $100 on one while you can
29 Oct, 2024Walmart makes the JBL Charge 5 a must-have for every music lover with this deal
28 Oct, 2024The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: