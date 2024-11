Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time

Save 24% on the JBL Xtreme 4 at Woot! The JBL Xtreme 4 is back at its best price on Woot! The merchant gives you a super-rare chance to save 24% on a brand-new speaker with a one-year JBL warranty. Get it now and save before it's too late. $90 off (24%) $289 95 $379 95 Buy at Woot JBL Xtreme 4 with gSport Case: 13% off at Amazon Amazon also has an offer on the latest boombox-style speaker from JBL's Xtreme series. The Xtreme 4 sells with a gSport Case at the e-commerce giant, and now costs you 13% less than usual. $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

JBL's latest big-sized Bluetooth speaker , the Xtreme 4, is on sale for only the second time since its January release. We first saw the unit at 24% off in September, and now Woot's exceptional promo is back with a bang! That means you can once again buy the highly sought-after speaker for $289.95, which saves you $90.You'd have to be pretty quick to grab that discount, though. According to the Amazon-owned merchant, the extra-spicy sale will remain live until November 14 at 12 AM CT. However, it's very likely to expire sooner than that, especially since neither Amazon nor Best Buy have similar offers. Over at Amazon, for instance, you can only score 13% off a bundle with an included gSport Case.The best part about Woot's sale? It lets you snatch a brand-new, untouched, unopened unit with a full year of the manufacturer's warranty. Now, that's what we call a tempting bargain!Looking quite similar to its predecessor, the Xtreme 4 comes with the same water and dust protection rating as the Xtreme 3 (IP67). That certainly isn't a drawback, as the device is primarily suited for outdoor use. And even though it's larger than other well-liked JBL options (including the Flip 6 ), it comes with an included strap for easier transportation.But that's not all. The new Xtreme 4 is no joke in the sound department, either. The unit gets sufficiently loud to satisfy most users and offers the signature JBL Pro Sound. That means plenty of low-end, crisp highs and mostly detailed mids. With Auracast, you can make the party even louder by pairing this puppy with other compatible speakers.Speaking of parties, you can expect this big boy to keep the entertainment going for quite a while. You can get up to 24 hours of nonstop music per charge, which doesn't sound half bad. The battery is swappable, too! You can purchase a separate battery pack for about $100, giving you twice as much playtime! As if that's not enough, the new USB-C port works both ways, allowing you to recharge devices while streaming.So, yeah, the new JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth checking out. If you think it's good enough, now's absolutely the time to get it without breaking the bank.