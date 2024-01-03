Pump up the jam without breaking the bank through this JBL Xtreme 3 deal at Walmart

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Yesterday, we shared a sweet Amazon deal on one of the best budget portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 6. And now, we just came across another epic offer on a more large-sized speaker by JBL that might interest you. Right now, the incredible JBL Xtreme 3 sells at a super cool $226.37, meaning you get to save $128 if you pull the trigger on Walmart’s awesome deal!

Given that this Bluetooth speaker had an MSRP of $379.99 when it first came out, its current price on Walmart seems quite tempting indeed. Then again, you’d have to be OK with getting the Bluetooth speaker in Blue in order to claim these savings. The merchant also sells the speaker in Black and Camouflage, but you’d have to settle for a lower discount if you like one of those color options better.

Whether you want to power up big gatherings or simply enjoy your favorite tunes pumped to the max, the JBL Xtreme 3 could prove exactly what you need. Although its size makes it a bit challenging to carry around everywhere you go, sound-wise, this bad boy shouldn’t disappoint you one bit.

JBL went above and beyond to ensure this speaker immerses the whole party with thumping bass and plenty of detail. Speaking of thumping bass, the JBL portable speaker can keep your favorite jams flowing for as many as 15 hours between charges.

And when you need to transport it from one place to another, the integrated carrying strap with a bottle opener comes to your rescue. And that’s not the only cool thing about the speaker’s design, either. It also features a super durable metal base, helping protect the precious electronics from the troubles of daily life. The Xtreme 3 also features an IP67 rating, so you can rest assured that it should be well protected against dust and water.

Still not convinced that this large-sized speaker is right for you? In that case, you’d be pleased to know it also has a built-in power bank that lets you charge your devices without missing a single beat!
