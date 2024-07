Walmart's superb summer sale promo on the old but gold JBL Xtreme 2 can't get any better

The JBL Xtreme 2 is now cheaper than ever! Save $50 now! The JBL Xtreme 2 may be no spring chicken, but it'll still make your BBQ and outdoor parties much more exciting with your favorite jams. The awesome speaker with a large-sized form factor has dropped to its best price ever, as Walmart lets you save $50 on one. This is part of the Walmart Deals promotions, so make sure you take advantage while it lasts! $50 off (25%) $149 $199 Buy at Walmart

Remember the old but gold JBL Xtreme 2? The much-liked portable Bluetooth speaker was released back in 2018. But it's still in the spotlight, particularly right now. How so? Walmart's epic Summer Deals event lets you get one at a crazy-good price. The incredible speaker is now available for just $149, allowing you to save $50 on its current list price of $199!Before you dismiss this offer as a not-so-generous price cut, get this: the ultimate portablehas never been that cheap! We repeat: this bad boy has is just now becoming so affordable! So, if you don't want to spend over $150 for your large-sized music companion, safely pick Walmart's offer. It's available online only and could expire once the Summer Deals event ends.We get that the Xtreme 2 has seen not one but two successors. But it's still ideal for casual use, performing perfectly on most fronts despite its somewhat advanced age.Perfect for partygoers, this bad boy features four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators. Sound-wise, it gives you sweet bass, clear vocals, and an enjoyable indoor and outdoor listening experience. Moreover, if you want to create a louder soundstage, the JBL Connect+ feature lets you pair this puppy with 100+ other JBL speakers.We should note that, unlike the Xtreme 3, this fella comes with no dust resistance whatsoever. Being IPX7-rated, it has solid water resistance, but you might not want to let it roll in the sand. In addition, the JBL Xtreme 2 has a built-in microphone, something its successor lacks, as well as a built-in powerbank.With its 15-hour playtime, quality design, and party audio quality, this is indeed an amazing choice for casual users. The best part? It's now available for just $149, a price we've never seen before. So, if you don't mind its advanced age, know that this JBL speaker should make you more than happy.