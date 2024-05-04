Grab the budget-friendly JBL Tune 770NC at their best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a set of headphones with punchy bass, ANC on deck, and a reasonable price tag attached to them? In that case, you should check out JBL’s Tune 770NC. Recently released on the US market, they’ve just received a substantial 31% discount on Amazon, making them even cheaper.
As far as we know, this is the first time they’ve dropped to such a low price. Previously, we’ve seen them for about $100, but their 31% markdown now lands them under $90, which is definitely more attractive. What’s more, it appears that Amazon is the only seller to hold this impressive discount, for we didn’t find the model in White at that price even on JBL’s website.
Secondly, the headphones deliver high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound, which should sound crisp and clean despite the punchy lows. You have EQ customization options via the app if what you hear out of the box isn’t your cup of tea.
As far as we know, this is the first time they’ve dropped to such a low price. Previously, we’ve seen them for about $100, but their 31% markdown now lands them under $90, which is definitely more attractive. What’s more, it appears that Amazon is the only seller to hold this impressive discount, for we didn’t find the model in White at that price even on JBL’s website.
Easily beating some of the best budget wireless headphones out there, these puppies tick all the boxes a casual user could ask for. Firstly, they use ANC with Smart Ambient, like many of the best wireless headphones. While not the best in class, they’re still perfectly fine for casual commuters who don’t want to hear too many distractions while enjoying their music.
Secondly, the headphones deliver high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound, which should sound crisp and clean despite the punchy lows. You have EQ customization options via the app if what you hear out of the box isn’t your cup of tea.
Moreover, the headphones support the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version, giving you a wide range of use. They’re also expected to work with LEA (Low Energy Audio) after an update (which is yet to be released). The so-called Bluetooth LEA provides high-fidelity sound but not at the expense of battery life.
Speaking of which, the stellar battery life is another thing that makes the JBL headphones a solid choice. As per the brand itself, you should be able to get up to 70 hours of listening time with ANC off. Now, that’s indeed an impressive result. When you turn on the Active Noise Cancellation, total playtime drops to about 44 hours per charge, which is still decent.
Overall, the JBL Tune 770NC definitely can’t match the Sony WH-1000XM5 or any other high-end set of headphones. But they perform pretty well in their price segment, especially now that they’re 31% cheaper.
Overall, the JBL Tune 770NC definitely can’t match the Sony WH-1000XM5 or any other high-end set of headphones. But they perform pretty well in their price segment, especially now that they’re 31% cheaper.
Things that are NOT allowed: