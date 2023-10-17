Amazon cuts the price of the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 55% making them an impulse buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds that sound great, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal while you can since Amazon is currently offering JBL's premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, for a whopping 55% off their price. If you start estimating how much you will save, you will see that you will score sweet savings of $110 if you take advantage of this offer and get a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ right now.
The JBL Tour PRO+ are high-end earbuds and, as such, deliver amazing sound with strong bass. However, if you are not a hip-hop lover and don't like feeling that extra oomph this earbuds offer out of the box, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion JBL app.
Additionally, the earbuds feature ANC functionality, which can mute low-frequency sounds like the ones made by your air conditioner. That said, the ANC may struggle with silencing high-frequency noises like car honks. In addition to their ANC feature, the earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
As you can see, the JBL Tour PRO+ are quite good, albeit not among the best earbuds on the market. However, Amazon's whopping 55% discount makes these bad boys a real steal and a true bang for your buck. This is why we strongly advise you to snatch a pair from Amazon now while they are available with that hefty price cut.
Another key selling point of the JBL Tour PRO+ is their awesome battery life. On their own, they last up to 6 hours with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 32 hours. Oh, and the case also has wireless charging support.
