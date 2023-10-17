Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Amazon cuts the price of the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 55% making them an impulse buy

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts the price of the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 55% making them an impulse buy
If you are in the market for a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds that sound great, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal while you can since Amazon is currently offering JBL's premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, for a whopping 55% off their price. If you start estimating how much you will save, you will see that you will score sweet savings of $110 if you take advantage of this offer and get a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ right now.

JBL Tour PRO+: Now $110 OFF on Amazon!

Grab JBL's premium earbuds, the Tour PRO+, from Amazon and save $110 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, nice ANC, and are a real bargain at this price.
$110 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon


The JBL Tour PRO+ are high-end earbuds and, as such, deliver amazing sound with strong bass. However, if you are not a hip-hop lover and don't like feeling that extra oomph this earbuds offer out of the box, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion JBL app.

Additionally, the earbuds feature ANC functionality, which can mute low-frequency sounds like the ones made by your air conditioner. That said, the ANC may struggle with silencing high-frequency noises like car honks. In addition to their ANC feature, the earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Another key selling point of the JBL Tour PRO+ is their awesome battery life. On their own, they last up to 6 hours with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 32 hours. Oh, and the case also has wireless charging support.

As you can see, the JBL Tour PRO+ are quite good, albeit not among the best earbuds on the market. However, Amazon's whopping 55% discount makes these bad boys a real steal and a true bang for your buck. This is why we strongly advise you to snatch a pair from Amazon now while they are available with that hefty price cut.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless