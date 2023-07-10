Early Prime Day deal shaves off nearly 70% off from JBL Quantum TWS noise canceling earbuds

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Accessories Deals Audio
@cosminvasile
We’re just a few days away from Amazon’s yearly Prime Day sale event, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t interesting deals available until then. As a matter of fact, the following deal is probably close to whatever Amazon plans to offers starting from July 11, so if you’re looking for a pair of earbuds, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.

JBL’s Quantum noise-canceling earbuds typically cost $150, but Amazon offers a massive 67 percent discount for a limited time, which puts their price right below the $50 mark. It’s an incredible offer for a pair of earbuds that are sitting at a 3.9 rating out of 5.0 from 38 votes.

JBL Quantum TWS

Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds (2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth)
$100 off (67%)
Buy at Amazon


The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds made their debut on the market just one year ago, which makes this deal even more appealing. Although they have been specifically designed with gaming in mind, the earbuds can be used for anything else just like you’d use a pair of non-gaming earbuds.

JBL added some nice True Adaptive Noise Canceling and Ambient Aware features to go with its Quantum TWS earbuds. In addition, these promise low latency wireless connection with the included USB-C dongle and a compatible device.

And thanks to JBL’s QuantumSURROUND technology, the earbuds can provide immersive and accurate sound. The only downside is that this specific sound feature is only available on PC in combination with JBL QuantumENGINE software.

Another interesting feature that works while on the move is JBL Dual Source, which lets users switch from game audio to incoming calls quickly and easily. It’s also worth mentioning that the JBL Quantum TWS supports two connections at the same time. They also have a touch feature when connected to Bluetooth, allowing users to tap a specific area on the right earbud to play/pause playback.

