The JBL Pulse 5 is loud, offers a mesmerizing light show, and now sells at a lovely discount at Walmart

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there, but only a few deliver a mesmerizing light show. And now one of the best-sounding speakers with its own light display, the JBL Pulse 5, is available for less at Walmart.

At this very moment, this handsome fella is on sale for $49.96 off its price, which means it can be yours for only $199.99, down from $249.95. We should also point out that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a similar discount at the time of writing, making Walmart the best place among the three to save on a new JBL Pulse 5. And while an almost $50 discount may not seem significant, the speaker rarely receives bigger price cuts. Therefore, we encourage you to save on one now while the offer is still available.

As a proper speaker for gatherings, the JBL Pulse 5 offers loud sound, complemented by a strong bass. You can also adjust its audio to your taste via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. From there, you can also tailor the lovely 360-degree light show.

In addition, this bad boy boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive a water submersion of about 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.

All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 offers quite a lot for a speaker, currently priced at $199. That's why we encourage you not to waste any more time; pull the trigger on this deal now and save on a brand-new JBL Pulse 5.
Loading Comments...

