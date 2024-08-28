The JBL Pulse 5 is loud, offers a mesmerizing light show, and now sells at a lovely discount at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there, but only a few deliver a mesmerizing light show. And now one of the best-sounding speakers with its own light display, the JBL Pulse 5, is available for less at Walmart.
At this very moment, this handsome fella is on sale for $49.96 off its price, which means it can be yours for only $199.99, down from $249.95. We should also point out that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a similar discount at the time of writing, making Walmart the best place among the three to save on a new JBL Pulse 5. And while an almost $50 discount may not seem significant, the speaker rarely receives bigger price cuts. Therefore, we encourage you to save on one now while the offer is still available.
As a proper speaker for gatherings, the JBL Pulse 5 offers loud sound, complemented by a strong bass. You can also adjust its audio to your taste via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. From there, you can also tailor the lovely 360-degree light show.
In addition, this bad boy boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive a water submersion of about 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
At this very moment, this handsome fella is on sale for $49.96 off its price, which means it can be yours for only $199.99, down from $249.95. We should also point out that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a similar discount at the time of writing, making Walmart the best place among the three to save on a new JBL Pulse 5. And while an almost $50 discount may not seem significant, the speaker rarely receives bigger price cuts. Therefore, we encourage you to save on one now while the offer is still available.
As a proper speaker for gatherings, the JBL Pulse 5 offers loud sound, complemented by a strong bass. You can also adjust its audio to your taste via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. From there, you can also tailor the lovely 360-degree light show.
In addition, this bad boy boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive a water submersion of about 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 offers quite a lot for a speaker, currently priced at $199. That's why we encourage you not to waste any more time; pull the trigger on this deal now and save on a brand-new JBL Pulse 5.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 Aug, 2024Get the tiny but powerful Marshall Willen at its lowest price on Amazon The JBL Pulse 5 is loud, offers a mesmerizing light show, and now sells at a lovely discount at Walmart
22 Aug, 2024Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart
19 Aug, 2024The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: