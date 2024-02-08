It's not too late to snatch the loud and light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 for 48% off its price on Amazon





JBL Pulse 4: Save $120! Up your listening and snag a brand-new JBL Pulse 4 for a whopping $120 off its price on Amazon through this deal. The speaker offers awesome and loud sound. It can also be paired with other JBL speakers, and it has its own light show. The speaker is a great value for money! $120 off (48%) Buy at Amazon JBL Pulse 5: Save $50! Alternatively, you can go for the JBL Pulse 5, which is also currently discounted on Amazon and can be yours for $50 off its price. Just like its predecessor, the JBL Pulse 5 is great for parties and has a 360-degree light show. Furthermore, the speaker has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it has amazing durability as well. $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon



The JBL Pulse 4 is a party speaker through and through. It packs a 360-degree speaker array, which offers loud sound, making it perfect for large gatherings. In addition to that, you can pair this bad boy with other JBL speakers for an even more amazing listening experience, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.



On top of its superb audio capabilities, the JBL Pulse 4 boasts a 360-degree LED light show featuring four distinct profiles. Furthermore, it packs an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which lets it survive water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.



In terms of battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, given that battery life depends on how loudly you're listening to your songs, the speaker might not last you that long if you are blasting Taylor Swift at up to eleven.



Overall, the JBL Pulse 4 is an awesome bargain, especially at its current price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag one at a heavily discounted price now while it's still up for grabs for less.

If you are in the market for a new good-sounding Bluetooth speaker that has a lot to offer but also comes at a more budget-friendly price tag, Lady Luck is definitely smiling upon you today!During our continuous 24/7 deal hunting, we noticed that Amazon still has the affordable but quite capable JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker on sale at an impressive 48% discount, allowing you to save $120 on this amazing speaker if you take advantage of this deal right now. Additionally, both color options are discounted by that much, so you'll score awesome savings regardless of the color you choose.