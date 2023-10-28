Follow the sound of savings and grab the light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker for 40% off its price





The JBL Pulse 4 comes with a 360-degree speaker array, delivering loud sound perfect for bigger gatherings. In addition to that, the speaker supports the JBL PartyBoost feature, allowing it to pair itself with other PartyBoost-supported speakers for one exceptional gathering.



On top of its impressive sound quality and PartyBoost support, the JBL Pulse 4 also features a 360-degree LED light show with four different profiles, enhancing your listening experience to the next level. Additionally, it boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making it suitable for beach use.



In terms of battery life, the Pulse 4 should be able to deliver around 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, we should also note that it may not be able to last that long if you have cranked up the volume with the light show turned on.



Nevertheless, the JBL Pulse 4 is still a pretty awesome budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this bad boy an even bigger bargain. So, act fast and get your JBL Pulse 4 for $100 off its price before it's too late.

There are so many Bluetooth speakers out there that it can be hard to find the perfect speaker for your next big gathering. Of course, even if you find an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker, there's no guarantee that its price will fit your budget.Fortunately for you, this very article you are currently reading is about a sweet deal on a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker with awesome capabilities. So, read it carefully, and if you believe the speaker suits your needs, click the deal button to take advantage of this offer.The Bluetooth speaker in question is the fancy JBL Pulse 4, which Amazon has on sale with a nice 40% discount. Such a discount means you will save $101 if you get a JBL Pulse 4 through this new deal. Also, both the black and white color options are currently enjoying the same 40% price cut, so you will score some savings regardless of the option you choose.