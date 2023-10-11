Create the ultimate party with the JBL PartyBox-On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker - now 34% off its price

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
It's always nice to score big savings on an awesome Bluetooth speaker that has the power to rock whole blocks. And right now, Amazon is giving you this opportunity again with its sweet 34% discount on the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker. When we convert the discount percentage into cash, it becomes clear that you will save $120 if you pull the trigger on this deal right now. Furthermore, since the offer is not exclusive to Prime Members, you can take advantage of this sweet discount even if you are not paying for an Amazon Prime subscription.

As the "party" part in the name suggests, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed to provide sound for big gatherings. Therefore the speaker is loud and big. So, it's not a Bluetooth speaker that you can carry on your next mountain hike. That said, the device comes with a shoulder strap for better portability.

Another key selling point of the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is its light show. The speaker sports a dynamic light display that synchronizes with the music you are listening to, providing a stunning light show. In addition to that, the device comes with a wireless microphone inside the box, allowing you to set up a karaoke segment at your gathering.

Moreover, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go has an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water and is suitable for use on the beach. So, when summer comes once again, you will have great speakers for big summer parties as well.

However, one significant downside of the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is its battery life. According to JBL, the speaker offers up to 6 hours of listening time, which is significantly less compared to other similar speakers.

Despite its mediocre battery life, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is one awesome party speaker. It's loud, has a nice sound, and even has a dynamic light show. And now this nice device can be yours for way less than usual. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one at a discounted price while you can.

